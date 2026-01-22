‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman Breaks During Spit Take Gag in Unaired Spoof of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 | Video

Chloe Fineman had trouble keeping it together through a spit take gag in an unaired “SNL” spoof of the “Euphoria” writers room.

The unaired skit featured host Finn Wolfhard playing the head of the “Euphoria” Season 3 writers’ room, alongside Marcello Hernández and Jane Wickline as writers from “Sex Education,” Chloe Fineman as one from “Industry,” and James Austin Johnson as a writer from “Reba” and the actress’ new show, “Happy’s Place.”

“It’s like Reba, but it’s in a bar,” Johnson’s character Chester explains.

Chester has clearly never seen “Euphoria” – at one point when asked what he knew about the show he described it as “like ‘Peanuts,’ but they’re teens” – and he has one bad pitch for the show after another. Much of his ideas come from the boiled down world of broadcast TV.

“I have a pitch: what if instead of an alcoholic, Rue’s a chocoholic?” Chester asks. “Imagine this, Rue wakes up — by the way, what’s Rue short for? Kangaroo? I’m just playing around! Anyway, Rue wakes up, and she is covered in chocolate, wrappers all over the place. And then the chesty one comes in.”

But Fineman’s break comes when Wolfhard’s character makes a pitch for a scene where Jacob Elordi’s Nate hooks up with a sex worker at a truck stop. Chester spits out his drink on Fineman who exclaims in shock and fights back laughs as Johnson’s character goes on.

“I’m sorry, but y’all can’t put that on TV,” Chester said. “Unless you want about a thousand emails that say ‘y’all better knock it off.’ And besides, who wants to see a scene of someone getting their butt ate? What is funny about someone getting their butt eat up?”

Chester makes a few more pitches and reacts with a couple more spit takes of his own – all of which break Fineman a bit – but eventually he wins Wolfhard’s character over with a pitch about a trip to Hawaii.

“I get it,” Wolfhad finished. “Guys, I think we officially fixed ‘Euphoria!’”

You can watch the “SNL” skit in the video above.