‘It Ends With Us’ Author Colleen Hoover Clarifies ‘Misleading Clickbait’ About Her Cancer Battle

“It Ends With Us” author Colleen Hoover is not on her deathbed due to cancer, despite what may be floating around the internet. Over the weekend, Hoover took a moment to clarify some “misleading clickbait” about her health.

Back in December, Hoover revealed on Facebook that she’d been diagnosed with cancer. Last week, she posted again to social media, celebrating her penultimate day of radiation treatment. But according to the writer, the coverage of her update got a bit dramatic. So, in a new post to Facebook, Hoover set the record straight.

“Just clarification because of some misleading clickbait making it sound like I’m on my deathbed or something, but I do not have cancer anymore,” she wrote. “I was diagnosed sometime last year, had surgery that was successful, just finished radiation yesterday.

“I am done and good and all is well and has been well,” Hoover continued. “My doctors doctored. Hell yeah.”

Hoover never revealed the type of cancer she was diagnosed with, but speculated in her Instagram stories that it was “likely environmental/lifestyle” related.

The author has been fairly busy over the last few years. Her books “It Ends With Us” and “Regretting You” were both adapted to the big screen and released in 2024 and 2025, respectively. The former, of course, was met with widespread controversy, as its stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni had a very public legal battle.

In fact, in an interview late last year, Hoover admitted “I can’t even recommend it anymore. I feel like [the lawsuit] has overshadowed it.”

Up next, the film adaptation of her book “Verity,” directed by Michael Showalter and starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, will hit screens this year.