Corey Parker, ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Friday the 13th: A New Beginning’ Actor, Dies at 60

Corey Parker, an actor best known for his work on “Will & Grace” and “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning,” died Thursday. He was 60.

The actor passed away in Memphis, Tennessee following a battle with cancer, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

His sister Noelle paid tribute to the late actor with a written statement, in which she said “he left this world weightless, at peace and surrounded with love.”

Casting director Risa Bramon Garcia also shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “We celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love. All our lives are so much richer for knowing you, and you carry on in each of us, and in what you gifted and inspired in us… forever. Goodbye but not farewell, dear friend.”

Corey Parker was born in New York City on July 8, 1965 to actress Rochelle Natalie “Rocky” Parker and John David Haas. Parker began acting at an early age, appearing in TV commercials before attending the High School of Performing Arts.

While Parker had a number of acting credits on his resume, he was best recognized for his work on “Love Boat: The Next Wave,” which ran between 1998-1999 on UPN, and “Will & Grace,” where he played Debra Messing’s bohemian boyfriend Josh on Seasons 2 and 3.

He was also known for appearing in the 1985 slasher film, “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning,” which was the fifth installment in the iconic franchise. His other notable credits included “Nashville,” “Touched by an Angel,” “Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story,” “Blue Skies,” “Thirtysomething” and “Eddie Dodd,” among other titles.