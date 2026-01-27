Elizabeth Warren Calls for Kristi Noem to Resign or Be Impeached After ICE Shootings: ‘These Lies Have to Stop’

Elizabeth Warren is calling for Kristi Noem’s resignation or impeachment following the latest shooting death in Minneapolis.

On Monday, the Massachusetts senator posted to a video to social media laying out her reasons why the Homeland Security Secretary should resign following the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents over the weekend.

Following the shooting, Noem said in a press conference that he was “brandishing” a firearm but footage later showed he was disarmed before being shot. Warren now thinks those “lies” should trigger Noem’s resignation.

“Look, this isn’t hard. You can see with your own eyes that Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is lying,” Warren said. “Masked federal agents shot and killed another American citizen in broad daylight. “

“Donald Trump and Kristi Noem think they can tell you what to believe,” Warren said. “They think you will believe them instead of your own eyes. Don’t roll over for a lie. These lies have to stop. We cannot let this shooting and ICE’s blatant violations of law to be covered up. It’s time to rein in the federal agents who think they can swagger through our streets, throw people to the ground, shoot American citizens, and then count on protection from Trump and Noem.”

Donald Trump and Kristi Noem think you will believe them over your own eyes. No.



Alex Pretti wasn't a terrorist. He was a VA nurse.



When agents pushed a woman to the ground, he tried to help her up. His last words were “Are you okay?”



Enough.



Kristi Noem should resign. pic.twitter.com/11lsiP6kGk — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 26, 2026

She continued: “We need a full, independent investigation and all wrongdoing held to account to the fullest extent of the law. The victims of this violence deserve justice. As I’ve said before, Kristi Noem should resign and if she doesn’t, Congress should impeach her and remove her from office. In America, we still believe in accountability, not lies.”

While Warren speaking out against Noem, Trump and the continued ICE raids is expected, there are a number of Republican leaders who are also beginning to voice their concerns. Ted Cruz explained on Monday’s “Verdict with Ted Cruz” that the Trump administration is losing “credibility” with how it has handled things in Minneapolis.

“What I think the administration could do better is the tone with which they’re describing this – that immediately when an incident like this happens, they come out guns blazing,” he said. “That, ‘We took out a violent terrorist. Hooray!’ And the problem is … you’re being told this is a mom of three and she’s not waving an ISIS flag or doesn’t have a suicide vest around her – escalating the rhetoric doesn’t help, and it actually loses credibility. And, so, I would encourage the administration to be more measured, to recognize the tragedy, and to say, ‘We don’t want anyone’s lives to be lost.’ And the politicians who are pouring gasoline on this fire, they need to stop.”

Other Republican leaders who have called out the administration include Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Pete Ricketts, and more.

“Enough … It’s not acceptable for American citizens to be killed by federal agents for exercising their God-given and constitutional rights to protest their government,” Scott wrote on X.

“Lawfully carrying a firearm does not justify federal agents killing an American – especially, as video footage appears to show, after the victim had been disarmed,” Murkowski said on her on social media platform. “A comprehensive, independent investigation of the shooting must be conducted in order to rebuild trust and Congressional committees need to hold hearings and do their oversight work. ICE agents do not have carte blanche in carrying out their duties.”