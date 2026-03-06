James G. Robinson, Morgan Creek Co-Founder and Producer of ‘Major League’ and ‘Ace Ventura,’ Dies at 90

James G. Robinson, the producer who co-founded Morgan Creek Productions, which produced 1980s and early 1990s hits like “Major League” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” died Feb. 15, his family said. He was 90.

A cause of death was not disclosed. The family said only that “he passed away peacefully.”

His other credits include “Dead Ringers,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and “True Romance.”

“In 1979, Jim became involved in the film industry through bridge financing,” the family said in an obituary. “After selling Subaru Mid America in 1988, he cofounded Morgan Creek Productions. Under his leadership, the company grew to become one of the largest independent film production companies in the world, producing numerous successful and influential films. His passion for storytelling and bold approach to filmmaking and business left a lasting mark on the industry.”

Robinson launched Morgan Creek Productions in 1988 with producer Joe Roth, investing $80 million of his own money.

“Young Guns” was the first project, a 1988 Western about Billy the Kid starring Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen. The film was made for $11 million and earned $45 million at the box office, with a sequel soon following.

Before Hollywood, Robinson built his fortune in the automobile business. He founded Maryland Undercoating in 1964, processing foreign cars at the Port of Baltimore, and later built Subaru Mid-America into a regional powerhouse supplying dealerships across the Midwest.

After Roth left to become chairman of 20th Century Fox in 1989, Robinson continued running Morgan Creek, producing additional hits including “The Last of the Mohicans,” “Enemies: A Love Story” and “The Exorcist III.”

Robinson is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; five children; and eight grandchildren.