James Ransone’s Wife Mourns ‘The Wire’ Actor’s Death: ‘We Are Forever’

James Ransone’s wife Jamie McPhee paid tribute to her late husband on Sunday, thanking him for bringing their family into the world.

McPhee posted a photo of herself and Ransone to her Instagram page after news broke of “The Wire” alum’s death.

“I told you I have loved you 1,000 times before and I know I will love you again. You told me — I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me — and you were so right,” McPhee shared. “Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts — you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.”

Ransone died Friday at the age of 46. The actor’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, which listed the cause of death as a suicide.

In addition to playing Chester “Ziggy” Sabotka in 12 episodes of the second season of “The Wire,” Ransone also starred in “Generation Kill,” “Sinister,” “Sinister 2,” “The Black Phone” and “It: Chapter Two.”

He is survived by his wife and their two children.