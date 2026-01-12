Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Nearly Went Cruella de Vil After a Dog Bit Her Son: ‘I’m Gonna Take Out You and Your Whole F–kin’ Family’ | Video

“‘Anybody that looks like you is dead,'” the actress jokes

Jennifer Lawrence on "Happy Sad Confused" (YouTube)

Jennifer Lawrence’s pal Emma Stone may be the one who played Cruella de Vil onscreen, but Lawrence herself recently admitted she nearly channeled the Disney villain herself in real life, after a dog bit her young son.

Appearing on the latest episode of Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Lawrence was reticent to answer whether she’s more of a cat or dog person. When Horowitz’s noted that she has a dog, Lawrence revealed that she no longer does (don’t worry, the dog didn’t die, she just moved in with Lawrence’s parents), and now has complicated feelings around the animal.

“After I had a kid, dogs became so scary, you know?” Lawrence explained. “Like if my son’s going up to — it’s almost like I don’t recognize dogs right now, like I just see them as a threat.”

Lawrence then revealed that her son was indeed bitten by a dog, which set off her protective instincts in the most extreme way.

“That made me just want to obliterate every dog that’s ever — I’m just like ‘I’m gonna take out you and your whole f–kin’ family,’” she joked. “‘And your f–kin’ friends. I’m gonna go to China and take care of your friends over there. Anybody that looks like you is dead.‘”

So, with that, Lawrence decided that the answer to Horowitz’s question is that, at least for now, she’s a cat person.

“Your next project: ‘The Dog Assassin.’ Jennifer Lawrence, just mowing them down” Horowitz joked back.

You can watch Jennifer Lawrence’s full appearance on “Happy Sad Confused” in the video above.

Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (Murray Close/Getty Images)
