Kelsey Grammer Bemoans Identity Politics Limit Options For Actors: ‘You’ll Just Play Who You Are’ | Video

Kelsey Grammer bemoaned the impact of identity politics on acting roles, arguing that performers should be allowed to play “anything that’s part of the human experience.”

While on Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the “Frasier” alum went off on actors not being able to play roles outside of their personal identities. Host Megyn Kelly co-signed Grammer’s point, calling out a movie from years ago that was scrapped because its star Scarlett Johansson was cast as a trans person. Grammer said that’s happening more and more and, in turn, limiting people in his profession.

“We’ve now entered a world where people say you have to be the person in order to play the person,” Grammer said. “So, unfortunately, there will be no more acting careers because you’ll just play who you are. I’m not going to do that. It’s ridiculous to think that a person can’t play a trans person. Surely we could understand as actors.”

He added: “Our creative imagination is what draws us into being actors. It’s not the fact that we are actually gay or straight or anything else or married. We can play anything that’s part of the human experience because that’s what we’re good at, and it’s okay to be that.”

Grammer also spoke to Kelly about being an outspoken Republican working in Hollywood. The two pointed to many unnamed individuals who probably lean the same direction but describe themselves as an Independent just to avoid being labeled right-leaning in the industry.

“We live in America. We’re all Americans. We need to remember that,” Grammer said. “At least I believe we need to remember that – and that my fellow American is not my enemy.”

Watch Grammer’s comments above.