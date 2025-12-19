Kerry Kennedy Plans to ‘Grab a Pickax’ to Remove Trump’s Name From Kennedy Center: ‘Are You In?’

Kerry Kennedy plans to pull down the letters spelling out President Trump’s name on the Kennedy Center the moment he’s out of office.

On Thursday, the White House announced the John F. Kennedy Center’s name would be changed to include Trump’s name as well. It took just one day for Trump’s first name to be added to the building. Kerry Kennedy — JFK’s niece — announced a countdown on X for when she’d be able to see it removed.

“Three years and one month from today, I’m going to grab a pickax and pull those letters off that building, but I’m going to need help holding the ladder,” Kennedy wrote. “Are you in? Applying for my carpenter’s card today, so it’ll be a union job!!!”

Government workers added “Donald” to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, just one day after The White House announced the Trump-appointed board had approved the change.

“This action is in line with the precedent of the State Department adding President Trump’s name to the Institute of Peace. And the previous administration renaming military bases,” center spokesperson Roma Daravi said in a statement. “It was always meant to be a bipartisan institution. Now it truly is. The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

Kerry Kennedy is not the only member of the family to speak out against the name change — which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dubiously claimed was approved by a unanimous vote, a claim others have called into question. Others lambasted the move and called it a slight against JFK’s legacy.

“Perhaps the board isn’t aware that the Kennedy Center is the memorial to the president of the United States, John F. Kennedy,” Tim Shriver, JFK’s nephew, wrote on X. “Would they rename the Lincoln Memorial? The Jefferson? That would be an insult to great presidents. This too is an insult to a great president.”

Maria Shriver added: “It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not.”