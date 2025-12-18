Kristen Bell Says ‘Frozen’ Animators, BTS Crew ‘Deserve a Lot More Credit,’ After Actors’ $60M Payday | Video

Kristen Bell thinks the animators and behind-the-scenes people who worked on “Frozen” deserve a lot more credit.

While appearing on the “Hot Ones” Christmas episode Thursday, Bell was asked about the massive Disney film and if she thinks she gets the credit she deserves – particularly from the kids so obsessed with it. Not only did the “Nobody Wants This” star think she “absolutely” got the appropriate amount of credit, but she highlighted people who deserved more for the film’s success.

“Do I get the credit I deserve? Absolutely,” Bell said. “I think actors get a lot, a lot of credit, and there are a lot of other people involved. Personally, I’d like to highlight the animators when we have a chance, or like the people that are behind the scenes, I think deserve a lot more credit. As far as convincing people, I do find there’s this like line of demarcation at six years old when the child can understand conceptually that I’m behind the mic, right? Because I have been in numerous experiences out to dinner, and a parent will come up with their three- or four-year-old and say, ‘This is Princess Anna.’”

She continued: “So I always go like, ‘Oh, close your eyes.’ Or Idina and I are always like, ‘Just have them close their eyes and we’ll sing something.’ But if they’re older than seven, they can understand someone’s behind the microphone. I’ve not really had to convince anybody to give me any credit. I feel like that’s a beloved project, and I’m just happy to be a cog in the wheel.”

Bell shining a spotlight on the animators comes just a month after TheWrap exclusively reported that she – along with co-stars Idina Menzel and Josh Gad – signed deals worth over $60 million each to return for “Frozen 3″ and “Frozen 4.”

The $60 million fee for the two new sequels — which includes upfront fees and back end bonus payments in each case — is a steep increase from the trio’s paydays on “Frozen 2,” which netted each $15 million, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Bell, Gad and Menzel are all paid the same amount for each “Frozen” film, for which they provide speaking and singing voices for the beloved characters Anna, Elsa and Olaf the snowman.

“Frozen 3” is set for a Thanksgiving 2027 release. “Frozen 4” does not have a release date yet.

You can watch the full “Hot Ones” interview in the video above.