Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Can’t Get High With Woody Harrelson Anymore | Video

Matthew McConaughey can’t get high with Woody Harrelson anymore because the new strains are just too strong for him.

While talking on the “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast, the two “True Detective” co-stars remembered the times that Harrelson got high and kicked out of a bar for smoking before McConaughey admitted he can’t do the stuff anymore.

“My mother, my mom, and you have been kicked out of two bars for smoking marijuana,” McConaughey recalled. “Smoking joints together set off a fire alarm in one. The other one was just like, ‘That’s illegal. What the hell are y’all doing? Get out of here’ and they ran.”

Play video

“We ran,” Harrelson added. “That’s right. We ran the first time, too. That big fire alarm. Both times we got out of trouble. She’s fun, man.”

Ted Danson then asked McConaughey if he still smoked, which he shot down immediately. The actor explained that the new stuff is just too strong for him to have a good time with.

“The new stuff does not agree with my constitution and my mental makeup,” he said. “It goes the other way – time speeds up for me. I’ve chipped a front tooth three times, falling out of a tree on a full moon when I smoked some of that stuff Woody has.”

Harrelson has long been an advocate for weed, preferring it to drinking alcohol. McConaughey previously explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once got so high on his 35th birthday that he drove to his own party and then missed it because he got high in his car and listened to Janet Jackson for hours.