Megyn Kelly Rips ’60 Minutes,’ Bari Weiss for ‘Bulls–t’ Edits to Pete Hegseth Interview: ‘Not Fair and Balanced’ | Video

Megyn Kelly slammed “60 Minutes” and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss over apparent edits made to their recent interview with Pete Hegseth.

In Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host tore into what she called “deceptive edits” made during Major Garrett’s interview with the Secretary of War to make one of Hegseth’s answers be more “pro-Israel.” Kelly claimed that it’s an agenda Weiss has wanted to push for some time.

“Here’s the thing, they do not give a s–t about misleading you over at CBS, the old CBS or the new CBS, which has a brand-new agenda,” Kelly said. “The Left will tell you that it’s pro-MAGA. It’s not pro-MAGA, trust me, watch two minutes of the evening news or the morning news. It is not pro-MAGA at all, but it is pro-Israel. Bari Weiss has finally achieved her dream of running a news network that will be entirely pro-Israel. This is not just me saying this. Everybody all over the Internet who’s been watching CBS is noting how unfair their coverage is on this. It is not fair and balanced at all.”

Play video

“They took Major’s question out and they relayed in anchor track to make it about Netanyahu and Israel so that Pete’s answer would be rehabilitative of that. What kind of f–king bulls–t is this?” she continued. “Obviously, we’ve got a lot of questions about this war. As I made clear last week, we’re still supporters of President Trump entirely, doesn’t mean you have to agree with every decision the man makes, and we support our troops and we support success in this mission now that it has been started, but we have a lot of questions about this war.”

During the program, a voiceover before one of Hegseth’s answers stated: “Some normally enthusiastic supporters of the president have criticized him, suggesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled the U.S. into a war that, to their minds, did not put American interests first.”

A review of the unedited interview shows that Hegseth’s response to the voiceover was actually following a question asking for an answer to criticism from Right-wing voices like Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Green and Candace Owens to the new war with Iran.

“All I know is, I’m in the room every day and I see how President Trump operates and what he’s putting first and it’s America, Americans and American interests,” Hegseth responded to the question, which played after the voiceover.

Kelly has spoken out against the attacks on Iran since they began last weekend. Despite getting some flak from Trump himself, she’s remained vocal against the decision to get involved.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” she said after the strikes.