Megyn Kelly Loses It Over Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show, Gets Corrected in Real-Time by Piers Morgan | Video

Megyn Kelly went on a tirade about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show on Monday’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” calling it a “middle finger” to America and saying she prefers halftime performances in English.

While speaking with Piers Morgan after Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Kelly once again made her views on the halftime show clear. She said it was un-American for a performer to sing entirely in a language other than English — particularly if the artist is a critic of President Donald Trump.

“It’s about him. It’s about him being chosen as the Super Bowl performer,” Kelly said. “Somebody who’s been an outspoken critic, of course, of the Trump administration and of America and our anti-immigrant policies. This is long before the current controversy over ICE. He doesn’t want illegals deported from this country. Well, too bad, because the majority of Americans do want that and are not shy about pushing for it. And that’s why President Trump got elected.”

She added: “I’m sorry, Piers, but to get up there and perform the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America. Who gives a damn that we have 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States? We have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish. This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country – not for the Latinos, not for one small group, but for the country. We don’t need a Black National Anthem, We don’t need a Spanish-speaking non English performing performer, and we don’t need an ICE or America hater featured as our half time entertainment!”

“Okay. What is the national language — officially — the national language of the United States of America?” he asked.

“I mean, English. And there’s been a push from…” Kelly said as Morgan interrupted.

“No, no, hold on, no! You don’t have one!” Morgan said. Last March, President Trump declared English the official language of the United States. It is however an executive action and not a statutory law.

“If you would have let me finish my comment,” Kelly said growing visibly frustrated. “I would have pointed that out that people are pushing to make it official.”

Morgan thought the performance was perfectly fine, and that themes of unity and the fact that a couple was married for real during the performance would be things conservatives would appreciate. Kelly assured him that was not the case and that the Super Bowl halftime show should feel more American.

“This attitude that we have right here is why you in Great Britain have lost your culture! You ceded your culture to a bunch of radical Muslims who came in and took over, and now it’s gone,” she proclaimed. “We’re not allowing that here! Whether it’s Hispanic, whether it’s Muslim — it’s not happening in the United States of America.”

“We have to keep the Super Bowl, which is a quintessential American event. Football – that kind of football – is ours,” Kelly continued. “They call it American football. And the halftime show and everything around it needs to stay quintessentially American, not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good old-fashioned American apple pie. There should be a meatloaf, maybe some fried chicken, and an English-speaking performer. That’s what the Super Bowl should be.”

Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show was offered as counterprogramming for Bad Bunny’s performance during the game’s intermission. That show featured performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett and pulled in 20.12 million views on YouTube as of Monday morning. For comparison, the YouTube stream of Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl halftime performance racked up 28.43 million views as of this writing, though that doesn’t include figures from the show’s broadcast on NBC and Peacock

Viewership for both performances are still growing on YouTube, but the majority of views for the Super Bowl will come in via live-viewing across NBC and Peacock.

