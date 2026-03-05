Megyn Kelly Says Britney Spears Should ‘Come Live With My Family’ After DUI Arrest | Video

Megyn Kelly said she wants to take Britney Spears into her home following news that the singer was arrested for DUI.

Spears was arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday night in Ventura County, Calif., and was booked early Thursday morning. She was released shortly after, with a court appearance set for May 4. In response to the news, Kelly suggested Spears might benefit from spending some time with her and her family.

“It makes me want to swoop in there and help her personally,” Kelly said. “Like, I think she should come live with my family and me for like six months. I feel like we could really help her.”

The DUI is the latest struggle for Spears. She fought her way out of her 13-year conservatorship back in 2021. Before that her non-music headlines included her shaving her head, attacking paparazzi with an umbrella back in 2007 and her turbulent relationship with Kevin Federline.

“I think the nation really cares about her,” Kelly said. “I really do. I think she’s more than just a singer, pop icon. She’s got 42 million followers on Instagram because we watched her grow up. So we all feel like we know her. I think a lot of us feel invested in her wellness care, because we saw the conservatorship that her dad had control of for so long, and she didn’t have her freedom, and she was micromanaged by Hollywood management companies and her dad and like doesn’t seem to have gotten the benefit of all of her hard work. Her well seem to have evaporated into the hands of other people. And she started when she was 15 or 16. So we watched that girl with ‘Oops, I Did It Again,’ turn into this, and I say this lovingly, hot mess.”

She added: “She’s been through a lot. The number one thing she’s been through is she became a mega star in her teens, which is the absolute last thing you should want for your child. It never ends well. Look at Justin Bieber right now. It’s like massive fame at any age is warping and, I think, mentally damaging to somebody. It’s why so many mega, mega stars turn out very weird, like Michael Jackson, but massive fame at a tender age of a teenager, like a Bieber or Spears, is almost guaranteed to seriously F you up.”

