Megyn Kelly Slams Blake Lively, Taylor Swift as ‘2 Little Mean Girls’ for Justin Baldoni Texts: ‘Nasty at Every Turn’

Megyn Kelly laid into Blake Lively and Taylor Swift over newly released texts between the pair talking about “It Ends With Us” director and star Justin Baldoni.

On Friday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host tore into the famous friends for their texts regarding Baldoni in December 2024 before the “It Ends With Us” co-stars’ legal battle kicked off in full. Kelly thought the messages made Lively come off as “conniving,” with the pair together sounding like “two little mean girls.”

“I think they make Blake Lively look like she was conniving behind the scenes for the entire time,” Kelly said. “She was actively working to marshal forces against Justin, whether it was her co-stars, her husband, A-list Hollywood talent, Taylor Swift, all of whom she wanted to sort of generate buzz behind her. Brian Friedman is Justin’s lawyer, along with some others – Brian’s claim that she was basically just wresting control away from him, and these fake sexual harassment allegations were just part of it. Like, she tried to take over the movie.”

She continued, “They talk about how Taylor texted that Justin was a dope to allow her song to be used in the trailer for the film because she’s Team Blake, and the two little mean girls have a giggle about how dopey Justin was to accept Blake Lively’s suggestion that Taylor — like, I don’t know — nasty at every turn.”

Earlier this week, texts were revealed in court documents between the actress and Swift where the two discussed Baldoni. They took turns tearing into the actor in the lead-up to the New York Times article that spawned a year-long legal scuffle.

Per the filing, Swift wrote to Lively, “I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.” Alongside the message, the singer shared a link to a People story, titled “Justin Baldoni Reveals He Was Sexually Traumatized by an Ex-Girlfriend When He Was ‘Hoping to Save Myself for Marriage.’”

After Lively informed Swift that Baldoni was set to be honored at a women’s event, the “Fate of Ophelia” artist added: “This is so disgusting and I hate that he’s clever about this s–t.”

Swift appeared to ask Lively if “everything” was “still on track,” seemingly referring to the latter’s legal complaint against Baldoni, which she filed Dec. 20, 2024, before formally suing the actor-director on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesperson for Swift explained last year that the singer was never on set of “It Ends With Us.” Her only involvement directly with the film – as Kelly also alluded to – was the licensing of her song, “My Tears Ricochet.”