National Symphony Orchestra Executive Director to Depart Kennedy Center

Jean Davidson, the executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra, will depart the Kennedy Center to join the staff at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Art in Los Angeles, Calif.

Jean Davidson’s appointment as CEO and executive director of the Wallis Annenberg Center was announced by the organization Friday.

Before she joined the Kennedy center in 2023, Davidson served as the executive director and CEO of the Los Angeles Master Chorale at The Music Center for eight years.

“The arts are where a community sees itself, and where it imagines what’s possible next,” Davidson said in a statement. “I’m honored to join the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Arts at this pivotal moment.”

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell told the Associated Press, “I have enjoyed working with Jean to cultivate new donors and patrons while cleaning up the financial mess at the (center).”

Davidson also indicated there was no bad blood tied to her departure, telling the outlet, “It has been a great honor to serve the NSO and to work alongside Gianandrea Noseda, Steven Reineke, the extraordinary musicians, and the dedicated staff and board. I’m deeply proud of everything we’ve accomplished together.”

Davidson’s departure is the latest blow to hit the venue since President Donald Trump took control of the Kennedy Center in December (and sparked controversy by renaming it the Trump Kennedy Center.) Renée Fleming, Philip Glass and Bela Fleck have all cancelled performances at the center, and the Washington National Opera put an end to its long-running residency.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the center would be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center in December, writing on X, “I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.”

She continued at the time: “Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

Trump named himself chairman of the center in 2025.