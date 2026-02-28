Susan Sarandon Opens Up About Rebuilding Career Abroad After Hollywood Ousting Over Gaza Advocacy | Video

Susan Sarandon has rebuilt her acting career abroad following an ousting from Hollywood for her support of Gaza and Palestine in 2023.

While in Spain accepting a career achievement prize at the 40th Goya Awards, the actress got candid about how her decision to voice her support for Palestine ultimately impacted her career in the U.S. Despite that, the “Thelma and Louise” alum has found success working in smaller films in the U.K. and Italy.

“I was fired by my agency, specifically for marching and speaking out about Gaza, for asking for a cease-fire, and it became impossible for me to even be on television,” Sarandon recalled. “I don’t know lately if it’s changed, but, I couldn’t do any major film, anything connected with Hollywood.”

She added: “I just did a film in Italy, and I did a play at the Old Vic [in London] for a number of months. An Italian director just hired me, but he was told not to hire me. So, right now, I kind of specialize in tiny, independent films with directors who have never directed before, and films that are in Europe or in Italy. So, that’s the main reason I haven’t been been working as much.”

The actress found new representation in the U.K. through United Agents and in Italy with Do MGMT and, as she noted, has rebuilt her career overseas.

The “Nonnas” star was dropped from her representation with UTA back in 2023. This came after she spoke out at a number of rallies advocating for Gaza.

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” Sarandon said at the time. She later apologized for the comments.

As Sarandon recounted the last couple years during the ceremony, she got emotional talking about the “strength and moral clarity” of Spain’s government following its support of Palestine.

“When a nation stands up, and I include Ireland in this too,” Sarandon noted, “I can’t tell you how very important it is to those of us who are trying — in an atmosphere that is very difficult — when we see that kind of strength and moral clarity, how much it means to us.”

She finished: “I personally feel very strongly that the annihilation of the Palestinian people is a horrible crime, and I’m very ashamed to be paying for that.”