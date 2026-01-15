Turns Out, Leonardo DiCaprio Wasn’t Actually Miming to Teyana Taylor in Viral Golden Globes Clip | Video

As it turns out, Teyana Taylor was not who Leonardo DiCaprio was talking to in his viral Golden Globes clip.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the “One Battle After Another” star had to walk back her prior claims that DiCaprio had been talking animatedly to her about “KPop Demon Hunters” in a clip that took off online. Turns out, DiCaprio was just ready to talk about the animated Netflix movie with a number of people.

“So, when I first seen [the clip], I didn’t watch the whole thing,” Taylor explained. “So, I was like, ‘Oh you’re talking about ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ he’s talking about me.’ But then I watched it and they was doing the lip-read thing, and I had to call Leo.”

She added: “I was like, ‘You can’t be talking to me, were you talking to me? Because I already told people you was talking to me.’ So apparently he had two ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ conversations that night, so ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ was just in his mouth all night.”

In the video, DiCaprio was gesticulating and talking excitedly about something — and his animated expressions swiftly blew up online. While talking with Access Hollywood earlier in the week, Taylor thought she was being asked about a conversation she had with her “One Battle” co-star about how much her two daughters loved “KPop Demon Hunters.” It turns out that was a whole different conversation.

“So I had a little friendly jealousy, I was like, ‘Who else are you chewing your invisible gum with?’” Taylor explained. “He didn’t even remember who he was talking to. He was like ‘I don’t even know.’”

Taylor and “One Battle After Another” had a good night at the Golden Globes. The film won multiple awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Taylor’s win for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.