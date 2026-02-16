‘Sinners’ Star Wunmi Mosaku Can’t Enjoy Her Oscar Nom Due to ‘Truly Dystopian’ State of the US

Wunmi Mosaku says she can’t fully enjoy her Oscar nomination for “Sinners” because of the “truly dystopian” state of the country.

The “Sinners” star was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, but due to the ongoing ICE immigration raids happening around the country, and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, it has been hard to celebrate. She explained to The Times it has been hard to grapple with the joy of the nomination and the fear of what’s unfolding in cities across America.

“I’ve not been able to celebrate because of what’s going on right now, with the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota and the kidnapping of a five-year-old boy,” Wunmi said. “It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the news because one feels beautiful and one is so dark and heavy; truly dystopian — how can I possibly go out and buy some drinks and enjoy the moment?”

She added: “There’s a very strange American psyche where terrible things happen and people still can go to work the next day, whereas I’m floored for a week and think, ‘How are people going to crowded places when this has just happened?’ I want a cocoon.”

Although Mosaku is having a hard time finding the room to celebrate her nomination, the Academy has already treated “Sinners” well heading into the show. The Ryan Coogler-directed vampire film set in the Mississippi Delta broke records as the most-nominated film in Oscar history. It earned 16 total nominations, easily beating the record of 14 originally set by “All About Eve” and tied by “Titanic” and “La La Land.”