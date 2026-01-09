Awards Season’s Rising Fashion Stars and Trends; Tom Shoes Founder Launches Brand With Hollywood Friends

The weekend’s red carpets cued up new stars, trends and designers to watch this awards show season. Toms shoes founder Blake Mycoskie is back with a one-for-one mental wellness fashion brand – and Kid Cudi as a founding partner. Jonathan Anderson’s New Dior begins to hit stores, and style matters in Glenn Hardy Jr.’s new art exhibition.

Teyana Taylor in Saint Laurent at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. Source: Getty

Awards Season Fashion Heats Up With Teyana Taylor Taking Charge, Givenchy Coming Out Strong and a Return of the DB Suit

Awards season fashion season kicked off this weekend and with it, early hints about new red carpet stars, trends and designers to watch over the next few months.

The Palm Springs Film Festival is notoriously difficult to dress for because it comes up so quickly after the holidays when the European design ateliers are closed. Kering, the luxury giant that owns Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent, among others, was the festival’s title sponsor for the first time this year, beginning a multiyear partnership. But Kering brands faced stiff competition dressing female talent for the awards ceremony Saturday night with some wearing looks by rival Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy brands, or going their own way altogether.

Elle Fanning attends the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Springs, California. Source: Getty

Vintage Fever

Elle Fanning proved that Hollywood’s love affair with vintage will continue into 2026, wowing in a pale green off-the-shoulder gown by American midcentury designer Nettie Rosenstein, sourced from Portland, Oregon-based vintage store, Xtabay.

(In a cute IG post, Elizabeth Gross, the owner of the store wrote, “I’ve been dreaming of the day of finally seeing Elle Fanning in the early 1950s … gown I sold her back in 2023. It was so worth the wait!” She also thanked the actress and her longtime stylist Samantha McMillan for shopping with her.)

Fanning followed with another vintage look at the Critics Choice Awards Sunday night, this one a plunge-front 2003 Ralph Lauren number, while Kylie Jenner was rocking her own Versace vintage moment.

Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Springs, California. Source: Getty

The Gold Standard

Teyana Taylor is the one to beat when it comes to serving looks this season, having set the gold standard during her press tour for “One Battle After Another.”

Fierce is how I would describe her red carpet style, and she had a one-two punch this weekend. With her corseted, liquid black organza Miss Sohee gown in Palm Springs, she spotlighted breakout South Korean designer Sohee Park, who just last year secured a spot on the prestigious schedule of the French Fédération de la Haute Couture.

Then on Sunday, Taylor showed up looking like the badass revolutionary she plays onscreen, wearing a Saint Laurent double-breasted blazer with a dramatic feather shawl collar, striped necktie and over-the-knee polished black leather boots.

Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan wear double-breasted suits at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Source: Getty

Double Trouble

Taylor wasn’t alone in embracing the double breasted tailoring trend, which is gaining a lot of traction this season, with Timothée Chalamet looking very “Wolf of Wall Street” in double breasted suits by Givenchy by Sarah Burton on both Saturday and Sunday nights, and Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan and “Severance” breakout Tramell Tillman also swaggering forward in the style.

Meanwhile, “One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti proved she is no fashion rookie, wearing custom Louis Vuitton to both events after being named a brand ambassador last month. Louis Vuitton dressed a ton of people this weekend, and the looks were modern, of course, but less tricky than in previous years, which is a good thing. I absolutely loved “The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa’s custom red gown with its sculptural bodice.

Chase Infiniti and Katherine LaNasa wear custom Louis Vuitton gowns at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. Source: Getty

New Names

Renate Reinsve brought the sheer trend into the new year with her daring dropped waist white dress by the LVMH-owned Givenchy, which is coming out strong this awards season. Ditto Lanvin, with Chloé Zhao and Jessica Biel choosing very similar, but very gorgeous Art Deco-inspired golden gowns from Peter Copping’s stellar debut Lanvin collection. At least they wore them on different nights.

Chloé Zhao and Jessica Biel wear Lanvin Fall 2025. Source: Getty

Ups, Downs and Big Time Sparkle

One star in the Kering camp this weekend was Amanda Seyfried who looked fabulous in Palm Springs in a black Balenciaga halter gown with feathery skirt. I was less impressed with Paul Mescal’s awkward custom Gucci V-neck T-shirt and tux look.

Amanda Seyfried wears Balenciaga and Paul Mescal wears custom Gucci. Source: Getty

Dior came out in force, of course, dressing Mescal’s “Hamnet” co-star Jessie Buckley in a white silk halter top with bow details and black pants look. Bella Ramsey (below) also rocked the cool top and black pants combo, in a Prada beaded shell over shirt and tie. I need to try that styling trick myself.

Jewelry sales outpaced all other fashion categories in 2025, so it’s not surprising that Tiffany, Cartier and others loaned lots of ice. At the Critics Choice Awards, Buckley’s extraordinary Boucheron Art Deco earrings with diamonds and inlaid onyx and black lacquer stole the show.

Jessie Buckley wears Dior and Bella Ramsey wears Prada. Source: Getty

Jessie Buckley in Boucheron earrings. Source: Getty

Kid Cudi and Blake Mycoskie launch mental wellness brand Enough. Source: Enough

Toms Shoes Founder Launches Mental Wellness Brand

Blake Mycoskie built global brand Toms shoes on the promise of buying and giving footwear to help battle poverty around the world. But long after that success, he found himself in a much quieter, more personal fight against depression.

Now, two decades later, he’s back with a new brand called Enough that’s also a mental health initiative, and he has tapped Kid Cudi, Audrey Nuna, Kevin Love, Victoria Garrick Brown, Yung Pueblo and others as founding partners to help launch it.

“When someone’s struggling, they isolate,” Mycoskie told me of his experience. “They don’t want anyone to know. And it gets worse and worse.” In recent years, his mental health continued to unravel until he finally began working with a psychiatrist who helped him figure out what was underneath it all: a feeling that he was never enough.

The healing didn’t come instantly. It came through an intense practice to re-train his neural pathways: For 40 days, twice a day, Mycoskie set a timer for 20 minutes and repeated the words, “I am enough. I’ve always been enough.” At first, he hated it. He nearly quit. He nearly fired the psychiatrist. But around Day 28, something shifted — an overwhelming release that made the words feel real. Suddenly he felt lighter, less consumed by regrets, more resilient to criticism and more present with his kids.

Soon after, he had a familiar flash of clarity — like the moment in Argentina that sparked Toms and its one-for-one business model. He realized he wasn’t alone, and became determined to spread that message.

The idea became concrete over dinner with his longtime friend, former Toms colleague and current Trovata designer, John Whitledge. After listening to the story, Whitledge said: “It’s a bracelet.” Mycoskie had worn bracelets his entire life, collecting them on travels like reminders. Now the bracelet would carry the message: “Enough” spelled out in beads, something to look at every day.

Mycoskie made enough money with Toms that he doesn’t need any more, he said, so the business will donate 100% of profits to mental health nonprofits, including NAMI, Born This Way Foundation and others focused on teens and young adults. The leather bracelets are handmade in India by women artisans using glass beads, and each $58 purchase comes with two: one to wear, and one to give away — his new version of one-for-one. The goal is connection through a visible bond that says, “I’ve got your back.”

Mycoskie is building the company in Los Angeles and envisions fashion designers and celebrities collaborating on different styles of bracelets and casual apparel in the future. He’s also working on finding more founding partners and aiming for the bracelets to show up on social media, red carpets and during awards season. When influential voices wear the message, he hopes it will give everyone permission to talk — and believe they are enough, too.

“Enough” bracelets. Source: Enough

Dior by Jonathan Anderson. Source: Dior/Grace Ahlbom

New Dior Lands In Stores

Last year saw more than a dozen new creative director debuts at luxury brands, and one of the buzziest was Jonathan Anderson at Dior.

He showed his first collection at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025, and teased it even before that on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. Now the clothes have started to trickle into stores, including the newly reopened Dior Beverly Hills flagship on Rodeo Drive.

I stopped in this week to see what is on offer, which so far is Anderson’s take on the basics: cute dove, rose and four leaf clover-embroidered denim, including a flared mini-skirt; the Book Cover T-shirts adapted from Dior’s famed Book totes; new squeezable Dior Bow clutches and Vans-like canvas sneakers. My favorites are a little more dressed up – the blue poplin shirt with silvery Brandenberg closures above, and a black-and-white houndstooth Bar jacket with a dusting of multicolored sequins that would be fab with jeans, black pants, anything really.

More styles and sizes are coming soon, and Anderson will bring his love affair with Hollywood to the source May 13 when he shows his Dior Cruise collection on the runway in L.A.

Dior by Jonathan Anderson. Source: Dior/Pegah Farahmand

Glenn Hardy Jr., Matching Sets II, Oil on linen, 28 x 28 inches, 2025. Courtesy of the artist and Charlie James Gallery. Source: Yubo Dong

Style Matters in New Painting Exhibition

“Glenn Hardy Jr.: Building Identities Through Style,” the Washington, D.C.-based artist’s third exhibition at L.A.’s Charlie James Gallery, opens Friday with paintings celebrating fashion, poise and Black joy, while also meditating on the complexities around first impressions.

In Hardy’s hands, the cut of a jacket or slouch of a pair of pants aren’t just forms of self-expression, they are a social shorthand for character, belonging and value. The exhibition’s showstopper is the wall-spanning diptych “Window Shopping,” set outside an upscale department store with gleaming displays of men’s and women’s fashion. Rich colors highlight every fold, sheen and pattern, recalling work by Kerry James Marshall or Derek Fordjour. But Hardy complicates the fantasy: The work also hums with tension – in the form of a young girl pressed to the glass – about who gets to imagine themselves inside that window, and what kind of presentation is supposed to earn entry.

In “Soar Thumb,” Hardy shifts the setting to an elevator where a group of men dressed in dark suits and ties with close cropped hair are subjected to the same social evaluation, this time with a uniform armor of protection. There’s an outlier here, too – in a white tank top, his locs and posture drawing immediate attention, posing questions about which presentation is more authentic, and at what cost.

Hardy doesn’t offer answers. He offers beautiful, unresolved and uncomfortably familiar scenarios exploring what it means to be seen before you’re known.

“Glenn Hardy Jr. Building Identities Through Style,” Jan. 9–Feb. 7, Charlie James Gallery, 969 Chung King Road, Los Angeles. Opening reception Jan. 9 from 5–8 p.m.

