Mr Brainwash’s Disney Funhouse, a Luxe LAX Holiday Pop-up and More

A last call for the Mr Brainwash Art Museum in Beverly Hills, a Hollywood-worthy Jacques Marie Mage frame, a holiday pop-up worth seeking out at LAX and fashion darling Chase Infiniti’s new role.

Artist Mr Brainwash at the opening of the Disney x Mr Brainwash exhibition. Source: Mr Brainwash

Last Chance to See Mr Brainwash in Beverly Hills

The Mr Brainwash Art Museum, which has occupied the former Paley Center for Media on Beverly Drive for the past six years with its colorful, Instagrammable collection, is hosting its final exhibition before Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy breaks ground on a new 100,000-square-foot campus that will include a Louis Vuitton store, museum and restaurant which will be the late Frank Gehry’s final project.

French-born pop artist Mr Brainwash (no period after Mr. in his case), aka Thierry Guetta, known for his cheeky fusions of pop culture icons and Old Masters, has collaborated with Disney on a show that makes for a fun holiday shopping diversion for visitors of all ages.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said during a preview of the artworks inspired by “Disney & Friends.” “It’s the kid in me.”

The rooftop has been wholly dedicated to the “Dreams Come True” exhibition, open through January (there’s no definitive end date yet), and it’s a riot of Disney-fied color and interactive opportunities worthy of a theme park. Visitors emerge onto the roof through what turns out to be a billboard-sized version of Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks,” with Goofy, Mickey and Minnie providing an instantly identifiable counterpoint to the anonymous diner denizens.

Mr Brainwash Art Museum. Source: Mr Brainwash

A photo op lets visitors momentarily step into a Disney-embellished version of Grant Wood’s “American Gothic,” or strut through the famous crosswalk plucked from the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover. In between, there’s a faux brick wall with a gaping space shaped like the iconic Mickey ears, and a painted view of the Beverly Hills crest in the background.

Elsewhere, chalk-drawn Mickeys are paired with Mr Brainwash’s oft-repeated mantra, “Life Is Beautiful,” alongside sculptural homages to the bucket-carrying Magic Brooms from Disney’s animated masterpiece “Fantasia,” morphed into color-splattered paint brushes — a fitting metaphor for what Guetta brings to others’ artwork.

The metaphorical visual magic continues when visitors approach what appears to be an immense cartoon television set, only to discover it is actually a portal into the indoor gallery, where the heart of the collaboration is on display across more than 40 silkscreens and canvases.

“Nothing was here three days ago. Everything came together really quick, which is how I work,” said the artist, paint still on his hands, before reflecting on moving out of his Beverly Hills museum home. “I got this space for one year and thanks to LVMH they took me under their wing and for six years I was here.”

“I’m the first artist in the world to open his own museum because someone told me, ‘You’re going to get a museum after you die.’ And I wanted to do it when I was alive,” he added.



​​​​​​​The Mr Brainwash Art Museum is eyeing Las Vegas for a new space, which seems like a no-brainer.

The Maxfield x Jacques Marie Mage glasses. Source: Jacques Marie Mage

The Kid Stays in the Frame

Jacques Marie Mage, the status eyewear brand du jour, has collaborated with Maxfield on an exclusive pair of frames available for the holidays, and they’re pretty fab.

The Evans Sunglasses are a limited-edition, 1960s-inspired frame named for legendary Hollywood player Robert Evans, producer of “Chinatown,” “The Godfather” and “Love Story,” among many others; author of the seminal autobiography “The Kid Stays in the Picture”; and an enthusiastic glasses wearer.

The frames are polished black acetate with amber lenses, and each pair comes in the L.A. luxury brand’s silk-fabric-wrapped monograph box. They include a handcrafted Italian leather envelope case, a Maxfield commemorative cleaning cloth and a letterpress authenticity card signed by the Japanese craftsmen who made them, along with a hand-written limited-edition serial number. The frames are priced at $1,050 and limited to an edition of 50, so you’d better hurry.

CS for PS at LAX. Source: Cio Soler

Those lucky enough to be flying in or out of the glorious PS (The Private Suite) at LAX this holiday season will have some new retail to explore while they wait.

CS for PS (Cio Soler for The Private Suite) is popping up through Jan. 11 at the luxury private airport terminal, featuring the sharp curation of gifts and goodies that fans of Soler’s Sita 1910 store at the Peninsula Hotel and The Vault by Sita 1910 at the Beverly Hills Hotel have come to love.

Soler, a former designer and creative director who opened her first by-appointment multi-brand retail store on Lasky Drive in 2022, established herself by stocking under-the-radar designers from around the world. She sells colorful knitwear by French brand Letanne, fringe jackets by British designer Tim Ryan, reworked vintage T-shirts by Newport Beach-based Yokishop, Olympia Le-Tan and Judith Leiber bags, one-of-a-kind bedazzled coffee table books, chain-stitched denim, hand-painted vintage bags, and more.

Soler became acquainted with PS founder and CEO Amina Belouizdad Porter while helping her replenish her wardrobe after she lost her home in the Palisades Fire.

CS for PS. Source: Cio Soler

A PS member herself, Soler suggested trying retail in the luxe terminal space, where travelers could already get their nails and hair done while waiting for flights. This led to the holiday pop-up, featuring an edit of travel-friendly pieces including cashmere sweats, stroller blankets, customized vintage travel bags like a Louis Vuitton painted with Snoopy, vintage leather flight jackets with aviation patches and embroidered souvenir L.A. T-shirts.

“We also offer personal gifting, so when they leave for a trip, and see something they like, we can have it all ready by the time they’re back,” Soler, who hopes to continue to work with The Private Suites as they expand to other cities, said. “We’ve really created a brand that’s niche to a very discerning client who kind of has everything.”

Chase Infiniti wears custom Louis Vuitton at the Gotham Awards. Source: Getty

Awards Season Fashion’s New Darling

Chase Infiniti has emerged as the new darling of this Hollywood awards season, and the fashion industry has taken notice.

The “One Battle After Another” talent has been signed as the newest Louis Vuitton brand ambassador. She has already worn the French luxury house on several red carpets, including the Gotham Awards, where she was recognized in the breakthrough category.

Infiniti has received Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations. She is being styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, who also work with Teyana Taylor, another fashion standout to watch during the 2026 awards season.

