‘The Daily Show’ Host Desi Lydic Has a NSFW Question About Trump’s Nickname for Gavin Newsom | Video

“The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic has a quick clarifying question for Donald Trump, and it all has to do with his latest nickname for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Do you mean New-scum or News-cum?” “The Daily Show” host asked on Wednesday night to the delight of her studio audience. The Comedy Central show then played its now-signature clip of Trump saying, “I’m going to come,” which the show has been using for its latest segment, “Trump 2.0: Coming for the White House.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump blamed “Newscum” for California’s ongoing wildfires. He said that Newsom mismanaged the state’s water in an effort to protect an endangered fish known as the smelt, a suggestion Trump has been making since at least 2018. Repeatedly, experts have argued against Trump’s understanding of water use, stating the problem isn’t the amount of water the state has to fight fires but rather climate change.

“In the midst of chaos, Donald Trump is taking action by opening up the strategic nickname reserves. Thank you, sir,” Lydic said.

The senior “Daily Show” correspondent also knocked Trump for his plans to buy Greenland, calling it “the kind of nonsense no one should take seriously” and likening it to a child showing off his drawing to mom. She even noted that “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt is struggling to get excited about the plan — “and this is a woman who’s excited to marry Sean Hannity.”

“He’s not even on America’s payroll yet but he’s already causing chaos for free. What a workaholic,” Lydic said of Trump. Watch the full monologue, above.