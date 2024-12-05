‘The Daily Show’: Trump Is Constructing His Administration Like ‘That Billionaire Built the Titanic Submarine’ | Video

Pete Hegseth might feel confident that his nomination as defense secretary hasn’t been jeopardized, but others aren’t so sure.

As “The Daily Show” comedian Ronny Chieng put it on Wednesday, reports that a growing number of senators are unwilling to support Hegseth’s nomination is an indication that Donald Trump is constructing his administration “the same way that billionaire built the Titanic submarine, because it’s imploding immediately.”

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and four passengers infamously perished aboard their ill-fated submersible in June 2023 while attempting to explore the Titanic wreckage, to much media coverage.

Questions surrounding Hegseth’s candidacy would be a big deal, Chieng added, “if he wasn’t s–t-faced right now.” If the former Fox News host fails to get confirmed, he continued, it is “really going to make people question Trump’s strategy of giving the most unemployable people on earth the hardest jobs that ever existed.”

Chieng also said he almost feels bad for Hegseth, who “had it made, a cushy job on Fox News, a side hustle selling macho garbage on right-wing Instagram, a loving third family, and then Trump comes along and offers him a job, and now his life is kind of f–ked up.”

It’s tough to know who could have seen that coming, the Comedy Central star went on — other than “Matt Gaetz, Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen and everyone else Trump has ever come into contact with.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Hegseth told Megyn Kelly he isn’t concerned about being replaced by Ron DeSantis. “Listen, it’s all the president’s choice. I spoke to the president this morning. He said, ‘I’m his guy,’” he said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast.

“I’m not going to give any other information from my conversations with the president. I believe what he shares with me needs to stay in confidence,” Hegseth continued. “But things were addressed, and he said, ‘You’re my guy.’”

You can watch the “Daily Show” segment from Ronny Chieng in the video above.