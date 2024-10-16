‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Becomes Disney+’s Most-Watched Live Action Original Movie Since ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ With 33 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” has become Disney+’s most-watched live-action original movie since September 2022’s “Hocus Pocus 2,” TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Since arriving on Disney+ on July 12, “The Rise of Red” has tallied up 33 million viewers in just 12 weeks of streaming, according to internal data from Disney.

In July, the fourth “Descendants” movie logged 6.7 million views within its first three days of streaming, an impressive debut when compared to the 4.6 million views garnered by Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie in its opening weekend on Disney+.

After three months on the streamer, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” has caught up to streaming viewership for Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” which scored 30.5 million views worldwide in its first five days after hitting the streamer on Sept. 25.

In its debut week, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” was Nielsen’s fifth most-watched streaming movie during the week of July 8-14 with 386 million viewing minutes, outpacing “A Family Affair” on Netflix and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” on Max.

According to Nielsen streaming charts, “The Rise of Red” continued to grow its viewership during the following week, remaining in fifth place on the streaming movies list with 424 million viewing minutes, and eventually sank to the No. 6 spot with 260 million viewing minutes during its third week on the streamer, during the interval between July 22-28. By the next week, July 29-Aug. 4, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” fell off Nielsen’s Top 10 most-streamed movies list.

The official logline for the movie is as follows: “Former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.”

Directed by Jennifer Phang, the fourth “Descendants” movie stars Brandy, Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, China Anne McClain, Jeremy Swift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Paolo Montalban, Melanie Paxson and Leonardo Nam.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” is now streaming on Disney+.