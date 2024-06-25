Alfonso Cuarón’s “Disclaimer” has set an October premiere date at Apple TV+.

The psychological thriller series starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline will debut its first two episodes on Oct. 11, with new episodes from the seven-episode project dropping Fridays through Nov. 15.

Ahead of its launch, the streamer debuted a first-look photo of the new series, which depicts Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, an acclaimed journalist who built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others, according the official description.

Apple’s logline reads as follows: “When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).”

The pedigree doesn’t stop with Cuaron and the cast — Finneas O’Connell composed the score for the series, and Emmanuel Lubezki (“The Revenant,” “Gravity”) and Bruno Delbonnel (“Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince”) both serve as cinematographers.

In addition to Blanchett, Kline, Baron Cohen and Smit-McPhee, the ensemble cast for “Disclaimer” includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and “Squid Game” breakout Hoyeon.

“Disclaimer” marks five-time Academy Award winner Cuarón’s second TV series after he created and executive produced “Believe,” which ran for one season on NBC. Cuarón is best known for directing “Roma,” “Gravity,” “Children of Men,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Y tu mamá también,” “Great Expectations” and “A Little Princess.”

Produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content, “Disclaimer” is executive produced by Cuarón, Donald Sabourin, Carlos Morales, Steve Golin, Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Anonymous Content’s David Levine. Emmanuel Lubezki (“Gravity,” “Birdman,” “The Revenant”) and Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Darkest Hour”) serve as directors of photography and executive produce, while Renée Knight serves as co-executive producer.

Finneas O’Connell (“Barbie,” “No Time to Die”) composed the score for the new series.