‘Disney Family Singalong': Watch Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss and More Celebs Perform (Videos)

They’re all in this (roundup) together

| April 17, 2020 @ 7:17 AM

If you missed ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” on Thursday — or if your little ones are just too little to have stayed up for the whole thing — don’t worry, because the amazing performances given by Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, Derek Hough, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, the “High School Musical” cast and more celebs are available for your viewing pleasure via the clips below.

The special event, which aired at 8 p.m., featured these singers and actors performing Disney classics remotely from their homes, with a little animated character popping up on the screen to guide the lyrics so that all the families hunkered down in *their* homes could sing along with the beloved tracks.

And they were clearly all in this together to try and brighten up your quarantine.

Also Read: Disney+ Sets 'The Mandalorian' Docuseries on Making of Hit 'Star Wars' Show

The “Disney Family Singalong” included a vocal warmup by Kristin Chenoweth, special introductions by Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning, and this lineup:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and the casts of “High School Musical,” “Descendants” and more

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

Also Read: 'Artemis Fowl' Premiere Date Set at Disney+ (Video)

Watch some of those performances below.

“A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” – Josh Groban

“We’re All in This Together” – Ken Ortega, Casts of “High School Musical,” “Descendants” and More

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough

Kristin Chenoweth’s vocal warmup

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“When You Wish Upon a Star” – Beyonce

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE