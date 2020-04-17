‘Disney Family Singalong': Watch Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss and More Celebs Perform (Videos)

If you missed ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” on Thursday — or if your little ones are just too little to have stayed up for the whole thing — don’t worry, because the amazing performances given by Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, Derek Hough, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, the “High School Musical” cast and more celebs are available for your viewing pleasure via the clips below.
The special event, which aired at 8 p.m., featured these singers and actors performing Disney classics remotely from their homes, with a little animated character popping up on the screen to guide the lyrics so that all the families hunkered down in *their* homes could sing along with the beloved tracks.
And they were clearly all in this together to try and brighten up your quarantine.
