‘Disney Family Singalong': Watch Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss and More Celebs Perform (Videos)

If you missed ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” on Thursday — or if your little ones are just too little to have stayed up for the whole thing — don’t worry, because the amazing performances given by Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, Derek Hough, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, the “High School Musical” cast and more celebs are available for your viewing pleasure via the clips below.

The special event, which aired at 8 p.m., featured these singers and actors performing Disney classics remotely from their homes, with a little animated character popping up on the screen to guide the lyrics so that all the families hunkered down in *their* homes could sing along with the beloved tracks.

And they were clearly all in this together to try and brighten up your quarantine.

The “Disney Family Singalong” included a vocal warmup by Kristin Chenoweth, special introductions by Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning, and this lineup:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and the casts of “High School Musical,” “Descendants” and more

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

Watch some of those performances below.

“A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken



“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” – Josh Groban



“We’re All in This Together” – Ken Ortega, Casts of “High School Musical,” “Descendants” and More



“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough



Kristin Chenoweth’s vocal warmup



“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

???? Jordan performing ‘Under the Sea’ from The Little Mermaid for the #DisneyFamilySingalong

via darrnevercriss pic.twitter.com/EA8vU0cZr5 — Jordan Fisher Daily (@FishFamNews) April 17, 2020

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

Just how fantastic was @donnyosmond's & his adorable Grandchildren's #BradyBunch style performance of #IlMakeAManOutOfYou on the #DisneyFamilySingalong ???? Omg they absolutely rocked it & I LOVE LOVE LOVED IT ❤❤ Enjoy EVERYONE it's #Amazing #FridayFeeling#DonnyOsmond pic.twitter.com/6kaOuaB1oo — Donny Osmond Fan Account (@DonnyFanAccount) April 17, 2020

“When You Wish Upon a Star” – Beyonce

The Full HQ

Beyoncé “When You Wish Upon A Star” #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/YQEF6seEtY — ✷????????????????????????????✷ (@trapcry) April 17, 2020