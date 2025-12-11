Disney to Invest $1 Billion in OpenAI, License Suite of Characters for Sora in Landmark Deal

Disney has struck a licensing deal with OpenAI to invest $1 billion into the tech company and bring its array of characters to its generative video platform Sora, a landmark deal that links one of the premier entertainment companies with the industry leader in generative AI.

The three-year deal provides more than 200 Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters for Sora’s users to create short videos for social media. The characters — though not the talent who portray or voice them — will also be available for use for ChatGPT’s image-generation platform.

“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

More to come…