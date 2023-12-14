Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones, Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey Join ‘BMF’ Season 3

Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones, Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey are joining the cast of “BMF” Season 3, which will premiere on March 1.

Jones (It’s Only Me, 2022) will make his acting debut as Payne, an eager-to-learn foot soldier out of Atlanta, while Saweetie (“Bel-Air,” “Grown-ish”) will play Keeya, a former college athlete who’s now on the streets in St. Louis. Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) will portray Gloria, Detective Bryant’s hard-working ex-wife who is grappling with their son’s legal battle.

The trio are the latest high profile musicians and celebrities to join the Starz drama as guest stars, following NE-YO (“Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green”) and 2 Chainz (“Stacks”).

Others joining the third season in recurring roles are Bechir Sylvain (“Blindspotting,” “Bigger,” “Claws”) as “Glock,” Taylor Sele (“P-Valley,” ”Queens”) as “Dr. Maurice,” Kadianne Whyte (“P-Valley,” “Greenleaf”) as “Angel,” Ren King (they/them) (“Paw Patrol LIVE! The Great Pirate Adventure”) as “Henrietta ‘Henri’ Andreas,” Morgan Alexandria (“Sistas,” Sabotage) as “Detective Colbie Amberson,” Christopher B. Duncan (“Blaze”), and Cedric Martin as “Caesar.”

Sydney Mitchell (“LaWanda”) and Laila D. Pruitt (“Nicole Flenory”) will also return in recurring roles.

“BMF” stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (“Demetrius Flenory”), Da’Vinchi (“Terry Flenory”), Russell Hornsby (“Charles Flenory”), Michole Briana White (“Lucille Flenory”), Steve Harris (“Detective Bryant”), Kelly Hu (“Detective Jin”), and LaLa Anthony (“Markisha”).

“BMF” Season 3 continues the storyline of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who fostered one of the most influential crime families in the country known as Black Mafia Family.

The season is set in the early ’90s, with Meech moving to Atlanta, where he hopes to build upon he BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D” to handle business.

Meanwhile, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF.

See photos from the upcoming season below.

Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory (Courtesy of Starz) Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr as Demetrius “Meech” Flenory and Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory (Courtesy of Starz) Steve Harris as Detective Bryant and Cynthia Bailey as Gloria (Courtesy of Starz) Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr as Demetrius “Meech” Flenory (Courtesy of Starz) Kelly Hu as Detective Jin and Morgan Alexandria as Detective Emberson (Courtesy of Starz)

The series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television (“Power” Universe, “For Life,” and “Hip Hop Homicides”), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke.

Other executive producers include Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements.

“BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.