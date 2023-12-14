The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16 trailer is here ahead of the show’s return to MTV. Academy Award-winning actor Charlize Theron as well as acclaimed musician Becky G will guest judge the first two episodes of the series, which will premiere on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12.

Episodes will be 90 minutes long and will air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Other guest judges for this season will include “Disenchanted” and “Hairspray” filmmaker Adam Shankman, Swedish synth-pop duo Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo), fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, choreographer and “RuPaul” regular Jamal Sims, comedian and “Fire Island” star Joel Kim Booster, model and “American Horror Story” star Kaia Gerber, singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, “The Closer” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Kyra Sedgwick, fashion designer Law Roach, “Lopez vs. Lopez” star Mayan Lopez, journalist Ronan Farrow and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Cruel Intentions” star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison will return as the mainstay judges for Season 16.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16 will see 14 queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” as well as a cash prize of $200,000 from Cash App. The cast of queens this season include Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, Calif.), Dawn (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, Texas), Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, Calif.), Megami (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, Fla.), Mirage (Las Vegas, Nev.), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, Fla.), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan / N.Y.), Plane Jane (Boston, Maine), Plasma (New York, N.Y.), Q (Kansas City, Mo.), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, Pa.), and Xunami Muse (New York, N.Y.).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” are both produced by World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers for the series. Additionally, Daniel Blau Rogge serves as the executive producer for MTV, and Julie Ha serves as supervising producer.