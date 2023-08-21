‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘All Stars’ and ‘Untucked’ After Shows Greenlit for New Seasons

The franchise is currently nominated for 9 Emmy Awards

Michelle Visage, RuPaul Charles, Carson Kressley and Nicki Minaj on Drag Race judging panel
“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” have all been greenlit for new seasons, MTV and Paramount+ announced Monday.

Season 16 of “Drag Race” will debut 15 years after the very first episode of premiered in 2009 on Logo. The show moved to MTV for Season 15. The first “All Stars” edition premiered in 2012, with it’s most recent edition — Season 8 — airing this summer on Paramount+.

All four shows are produced by World of Wonder productions and slated to premiere in 2024.

Marcia Marcia Marcia, Aura Mayari, and Anetra sit and chat during "RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked" Season 15
The franchise is currently nominated for nine Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host For A Reality Competition Program for “Drag Race,” and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for “Untucked.”

This past year, in the face of threats and censorship against drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community, World of Wonder created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The 501C3 supports the ACLU’s work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights, and has already raised over $1.5 million.

