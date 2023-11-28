‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed for Season 4

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is set to begin production on its fourth season this week in New York. Sascha Penn returns as showrunner and executive producer.

The renewal announcement comes ahead of the Starz family crime drama’s third season, which premieres Dec. 1 and will air Fridays at midnight ET on the Starz app, Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on Starz at 8 p.mp ET/PT in the U.S. and 9 p.m. ET in Canada.

Set in the early 1990’s, the series tells the origin story of Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.

The cast includes MeKai Curtis in the titular role, Tony Award winner Patina Miller as his mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as “Detective Malcolm Howard,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” Joey Bada$$ as “Unique,” Shanley Caswell as “Detective Burke,” Antonio Ortiz as “Famous” and Grantham Coleman as “Ronnie.”

“We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in ‘Power’,” Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more.”

The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.