‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 First-Look Photos Revealed

Starz has released first-look images for its third season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which will return on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, featuring new cast members Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods and Grantham Coleman.

The upcoming season will pick up in Southside Jamaica, Queens, right where things left off at the end of Season 2, with the Thomas family in turmoil and reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou.

“Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity,” the logline states. “Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.”

The series stars MeKai Curtis as “Kanan Stark,” Patina Miller as “Raquel Thomas,” Omar Epps as “Detective Malcolm Howard,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” Joey Bada$$ as “Unique,” Shanley Caswell as “Detective Burke” and Antonio Ortiz as “Famous.” New additions include Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Snaps” and “Pop” Henry, as well as Grantham Coleman as “Ronnie.” Tony Danza returns as Stefano Marchetti.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three.

The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Tash Grey also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

New episodes of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET/PT on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland.

Check out the first-look photos below: