Trump Asks Supreme Court to Halt Sentencing in Hush Money Case

After his efforts to toss the conviction were deterred, Donald Trump has now asked the Supreme Court to stop Friday’s scheduled sentencing in his criminal hush money case in New York. Trump’s lawyers urged the Court to intervene in an emergency application filed late Tuesday.

The move comes after Trump sought a stay of sentencing on Monday, and ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump’s lawyers argue that even though he’s President-elect, an impending appeal will proceed once Trump takes office, at which time he should be granted presidential immunity in accordance with the controversial Supreme Court ruling last year.

Last week, Judge Juan Merchan rejected Trump’s dismissal bid and announced that sentencing for the case would take place this coming Friday.

In May of 2024, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has the option to attend his Friday sentencing in person or via video conference.

Given the fact that Trump is set to become the 47th President of the U.S., Merchan has stated he will likely grant Trump an unconditional discharge, meaning the charges will be upheld but he will not have to pay a fine nor will he have to serve probation or jail time. During last week’s ruling, Merchan called the outcome the “most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options.”