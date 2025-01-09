Trump to Face Hush Money Sentencing as Supreme Court Denies Effort to Stop It

Update: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Donald Trump’s request to cancel Friday’s hush money sentencing hearing by a five-justice majority on Thursday.

The unsigned order noted that, as Trump will not be facing jail time or other penalties, he can still challenge his conviction “in the ordinary course on appeal.”

Four judges, Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, noted dissents without giving more details, according to the New York Times.

Original story:

Donald Trump’s quest to delay or avoid Friday’s sentencing for his hush money case was rejected on Thursday as the New York Court of Appeals refused to honor his request for a hearing on the matter.

Trump’s lawyers appealed to the state’s highest court on Wednesday after New York courts refused to postpone the sentencing by Judge Juan M. Merchan.

In a May trial presided over by Merchan, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s team has one more option: to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has ruled in his favor on several occasions.

Prosecutors said there was no reason to take the “extraordinary step” of interfering in a state case.

“There is a compelling public interest in proceeding to sentencing,” Manhattan prosecutors wrote, according to the Associated Press. “Defendant has provided no record support for his claim that his duties as President-elect foreclose him from virtually attending a sentencing that will likely take no more than an hour.”

Trump is facing no jail time, fines or probation, Merchan previously said, but his lawyers are still trying to avoid a felony conviction just days before he retakes office as the 47th president.

Trump’s lawyers previously argued the indictment should be dismissed on the grounds of presidential immunity. Last week, Merchan rejected that bid and announced that sentencing for the case would take place as scheduled.