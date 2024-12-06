ABC News’ Marc Burstein to Retire After Trump’s Inauguration

Marc Burstein, senior executive producer of ABC’s special events coverage, announced on Thursday that he will retire after Donald Trump is sworn in for his second term in office. His last day with the network will be January 31.

“I’ve had an extraordinary run and for the last 27 years it’s been my honor and a privilege to lead the special events team covering the most significant events of our time. It’s meant that not a day has gone by that I don’t go to sleep without first checking that my phone is charged and the ringer is on high,” Burstein said in a letter to employees, first published by Variety.

“After producing literally thousands of special reports and countless planned events, the time has come for me to step away and sleep at night. How does one know when the time is right? To be honest, I don’t know. But it feels right. Another presidential election is behind us and a new headquarters building is ahead of us. After the inauguration next month, I will be retiring from ABC News, his statement continued.

Burstein first joined ABC in the 1980s and has worked in the network’s special events coverage since 1997. He’ll continue to serve as a consultant for ABC after his retirement.