Trump Threatens to ‘Straighten Out’ the Press With More Lawsuits | Video

President-elect Donald Trump threatened more lawsuits against the mainstream media and reporters on Monday, just days after ABC News agreed to pay him $15 million to settle a defamation lawsuit.

“We have to straighten out our press,” Trump said in a press conference. “Our press is very corrupt, almost as corrupt as our elections.”

The press conference, held at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, was Trump’s first since winning reelection against Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

In particular, Trump said he’s looking to file a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register and pollster J. Ann Selzer, who said Harris was beating Trump 47-44 in Iowa the weekend before Election Day. Trump ended up winning the state by 13 points, and Selzer announced her retirement two weeks later. On Monday, he called Selzer’s poll a “fraud.”

“She’s gotten me right always. She’s a very good pollster. She knows what she was doing,” Trump said, adding he’d “probably be filing a major lawsuit against them today or tomorrow.”

Donald Trump has announced plans to sue Ann Selzer and the Iowa newspaper that published her poll, which showed him trailing in the race just days before the election. pic.twitter.com/dv3xvqlxwQ — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 16, 2024

He also referenced some of his other pending media lawsuits, including one against CBS for how it edited its “60 Minutes” interview with Harris earlier this year. The president-elect also pointed to a lawsuit he has against Bob Woodward and another against the Pulitzer Board for rewarding the Washington Post for its reporting on him.

In other media-related news, Trump said he’d “take a look” at saving TikTok before it is banned on Jan. 19 from the States. Trump said he has a “warm spot” in his heart for TikTok because it helped get young people to vote for him, just like his appearance on Joe Rogan did, he added.