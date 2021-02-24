‘Dora the Explorer’ and ‘The Fairly OddParents’ Are Getting Live-Action Paramount+ Shows

Nickelodeon cartoons “Dora the Explorer” and “The Fairly OddParents” are getting live-action series on Paramount+.

“Dora” will target kids aged 6-11 and their families, Nick said. The original “Dora the Explorer” cartoon launched in 2000 and wrapped in 2019, the same year the live-action “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” was released theatrically. That film, which starred Isabela Merced in the titular role, made about $120 million worldwide on a budget of $49 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

“The Fairly OddParents,” meanwhile, is one of Nick’s longest-running and most successful animated series.

Original 'Rugrats' Voice Cast to Return for Nickelodeon Revival Series

The announcement was among the deluge of news shared on Wednesday during ViacomCBS’ streaming investor day. Brian Robbins, the president of kids and family entertainment at ViacomCBS, had the honor of sharing this one.

In addition to these live-action shows, Nickelodeon properties “Rugrats” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” are also getting new versions for Paramount+, which launches on March 4. (Well, technically, that’s when it rebrands from CBS All Access.)

Paramount+’s upcoming “Rugrats” revival will reunite the entire voice cast from the original run of the Nickelodeon series. The CG-animated series will see E.G. Daily reprise her role as Tommy Pickles alongside Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie Finster, Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles, Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael and Kath Soucie as Phil and Lil DeVille.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Movie From Original Creators in the Works at Nick

Based on the 1991 Nickelodeon series, the “Rugrats” revival follows a group of toddlers as they “explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point of view.”

The series was created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producers on the revival, and Dave Pressler and Casey Leonard serve as co-executive producers. Rachel Lipman is co-producer, and production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, senior manager of current series animation at Nickelodeon.