Netflix Expands Season Download Feature to iPhone and iPad Users

Netflix is expanding its season download feature to iPhone and iPad users who are looking to binge their favorite shows from the streamer while on the go.

“Whether you’re gearing up for a long flight and ready to dive into the new season of ‘The Night Agent,’ a cross-country train ride with ‘XO Kitty’ Season 2 keeping you company, or just planning some downtime offline, this feature has you covered with just the click of a button,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

The feature, which has been already available for Android users, can be accessed on a show’s display page next to the share button. Downloads can be managed in the My Netflix tab.

“Squid Game” Seasons 1 and 2, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “One Piece,” and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” are Netflix’s top five most downloaded shows of all time, according to Netflix.

The latest feature for iOS comes after Netflix unveiled its Moments feature in October, which allows users to save their favorite scenes to their MyNetflix tab and share them on Instagram, Facebook Snapchat or WhatsApp. 

It also comes on the heels of the streamers’ latest price increase, which will hike the cost of its ad-supported plan to $7.99 per month, its premium ad-free tier to $24.99 per month and its standard plan to $15.49 per month. The cost of adding an extra member to an ad-free plan is now $8.99 in the U.S., while doing so for an ad-supported plan remains $6.99 a month.

Netflix has a total of 301.62 million subscribers globally after adding a record-breaking 18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

