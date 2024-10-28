Netflix Lets Users Share TV Show, Movie Clips to Social Media

Netflix is making it easier for its users to bookmark, save and share their favorite scenes from the service’s TV shows and movies with the launch of its new “Moments” feature.

“Moments,” which is live on iOS devices and will expand to Android devices in the coming weeks, allows you to save your favorite scenes to their MyNetflix tab with the tap of a button at the bottom of your screen.

If you decide to rewatch the episode or film, it will begin playing from the scene that was bookmarked. Users can also share those scenes on Instagram, Facebook Snapchat or WhatsApp.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

The move coincides with the launch of the streamer’s new “It’s So Good” advertising campaign, which features celebrities such as Cardi B, Simone Biles and Giancarlo Esposito talking about their favorite scenes.

Check out the spot in the video below: