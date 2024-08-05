‘Drag Race’ Stars Symone, Gigi Goode Nail ‘Desperate Housewives’ Spoof for ‘Avalon TV’ Season 2 Trailer | Exclusive Video

Move over, Bree Van de Kamp… there’s a guiltier pleasure in town.

You may know Symone and Gigi Goode from their iconic runs on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” but it turns out, charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent run in the family. Case in point: TheWrap exclusively unveiled a sickening new promo from the House of Avalon for Season 2 of their WOW Presents Plus series “Avalon TV” — and it’s a shot-for-shot remake of the original “Desperate Housewives” Season 1 trailer.

Set to a gorgeous cover of Peggy Lee’s “Ain’t We Got Fun,” the “RPDR” Season 13 winner and the Season 12 fan-favorite channel their inner Marcia Cross and Teri Hatcher for the teaser, which you can watch below.

For Season 2 of “Avalon TV,” Symone and Gigi will once again be joined by Marko Monroe, Hunter Crenshaw, Grant Vanderbilt, Caleb and Rylie for another “off-the-wall, over-the-top and under-the-wig” look into Los Angeles’ hottest creative collective.

“Did you miss us?” Gigi teased ahead of next week’s premiere, while Symone coyly added, “We ride on August 12.”

This season promises celebrity guest stars on the talk-show-within-the-show, “On Tonight With Symone,” “DragAss” stunts à la “JackAss,” original sketch comedy and runway-ready fashion — all in addition to sharing their regular, glamorous home lives with the world.

Catch up with America’s favorite chosen family when “Avalon TV” Season 2 premieres Aug. 12 on WOW Presents Plus. The first six episodes of Season 1 are available to stream now.