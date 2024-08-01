‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars’ Announces Star-Studded Guest Judge Lineup in First Official Trailer | Video

Craving more competition on the world stage post-Olympics? “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is back for its first installment of “Global All Stars” and announced a star-studded group of guest judges Thursday, as the show dips its toe in international waters.

In the first official trailer for the new franchise from the Emmy Award-winning “Drag Race” producers, several new and returning guest judges will make their mark on the iconic runway.

Resident judge Michelle Visage and director-choreographer Jamal Sims will join host RuPaul on the panel each week. The new series will also feature several international stars as guest judges, including Adriana Lima, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Danna Paola, Dianne Brill, Graham Norton, Jasmine Tookes, Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo and Matt Rogers.

Fan-favorites Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison are also set to reappear as guest judges on the global franchise.

12 all-stars will compete for the title of “Queen of the Mother Tucking World” and to earn their spot in the International Pavillion Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Alyssa Edwards, who rose to fame in Season 5 of the original series and returned for “All Stars” Season 2, will represent the United States in this competition. The other international queens joining the “All Stars” lineup include Athena Likis (Belgium), Eva Le Queen (Phillippines), Gala Varo (Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom), Kween Kong (Australia), Miranda Lebrão (Brazil), Nehellenia (Italy), Pythia (Canada), Soa de Muse (France), Tessa Testicle (Switzerland) and Vanity Vain (Sweden).

This season looks bigger than ever with a fresh-looking runway and stunts bigger than before. In the new trailer, queens can be seen swinging on poles, flying on the trapeze and serving top-tier looks.

During Friday’s “All Stars 9” finale, Kamala Harris made an appearance in the Werk Room and called on Americans to make their voices heard and fight back for their rights in this election. She is the first presidential candidate to step foot on the set of “Drag Race.”

May the best Glamazon win!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars” premieres Friday, Aug. 16 with two new episodes on Paramount+.