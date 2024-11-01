Eddie Murphy to Play George Clinton in Biopic for Amazon MGM Studios, Bill Condon

The “Dreamgirls” team is getting back together.

Director Bill Condon has signed on to direct Amazon MGM Studios’ untitled George Clinton biopic, which will star Eddie Murphy as the Parliament-Funkadelic leader.

The script is currently being written by Virgil Williams, who co-wrote this year’s awards contender “The Piano Teacher,” based on an original draft by Max Werner. The project was initiated by Catherine Davis, a Clinton fan, who brought the idea to Murphy.

The movie is based on Clinton’s 2017 memoir “Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You?” According to the official release, “The film is the untold story of influential pioneer of funk and his tumultuous journey to founding musical collective Parliament-Funkadelic. Known for their outlandish sci-fi themes, surreal sounds and psychedelic shows, Clinton and his band’s wild road redefined music and culture.”

The project will be produced by Murphy via Eddie Murphy Productions, John Davis via Davis Entertainment, Catherine Davis and Greg Yolen. Eddie Murphy Productions’ Charisse Hewitt-Webster, as well as George Clinton, Archie Ivy and Jeff Jampol are executive producing.

When Murphy last teamed with Condon on “Dreamgirls,” it resulted in Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Awards, in addition to an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor that he probably should have won (Just Google “The Norbit Effect”). Could history repeat itself?

Condon is currently in post-production on “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” a feature adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, starring Jennifer Lopez and Diego Luna.

Deadline was first to report the news.