John Krasinski to Return for ‘Jack Ryan’ Movie at Amazon

Capitalizing on the success of the series Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan,” Amazon MGM Studios is developing a new feature film, starring John Krasinski, as the next stage in the evolution of the franchise, the company announced on Wednesday.

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Krasinski in the series, will also star. Additionally, series star Michael Kelly is in negotiations to star.

Andrew Bernstein, who served as an executive producer and director on Season 2 of the series, is directing the film from a script penned by Aaron Rabin, who served as a co-executive producer and writer on Season 4 of the series. Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night. Andrew Form is also producing.

The film is produced in association with Paramount Pictures and Skydance. Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg will executive produce alongside John Kelly and Carlton Cuse.

More to come…