‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Show?

Another season of “Emily in Paris” is finally here, and Season 4 is diving back into the complicated web of love triangles and fractured friendships.

If you need a quick refresher on all the drama, the Season 3 finale left off with Gabriel and Camille’s disastrous wedding, during which Camille — who is pregnant with Gabriel’s child — outed Gabriel and Emily’s longstanding feelings for one another — in front of Emily’s boyfriend, Alfie — and called off her relationship with Gabriel.

We’ll also be seeing more of Sylvie’s husband, Laurent G, as well as Mindy’s boyfriend, Nicolas, and her band, comprised of Etienne and her ex-situationship, Benoit.

For the full breakdown of all of the “Emily in Paris” cast and characters in Season 4 Part 1 — and where you might have seen them before — see below.