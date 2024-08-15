‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Show?

Another season of “Emily in Paris” is finally here, and Season 4 is diving back into the complicated web of love triangles and fractured friendships.
If you need a quick refresher on all the drama, the Season 3 finale left off with Gabriel and Camille’s disastrous wedding, during which Camille — who is pregnant with Gabriel’s child — outed Gabriel and Emily’s longstanding feelings for one another — in front of Emily’s boyfriend, Alfie — and called off her relationship with Gabriel.
We’ll also be seeing more of Sylvie’s husband, Laurent G, as well as Mindy’s boyfriend, Nicolas, and her band, comprised of Etienne and her ex-situationship, Benoit.
For the full breakdown of all of the “Emily in Paris” cast and characters in Season 4 Part 1 — and where you might have seen them before — see below.
Lily Collins as Emily
Lily Collins stars as Emily, an American living in Paris who quickly finds herself wrapped up in a love triangle that became a square by Season 3. In Season 4, Emily will deal with the fallout of Gabriel and Camille’s explosive wedding as she navigates her fractured friendship with Camille, her feelings for Gabriel and what’s left of her relationship with Alfie.
Collins is best known for starring in “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” “Love, Rosie,” “Mirror Mirror,” and “Abduction,” and recently appeared in “MaXXXine” and “Windfall.”
Lucas Bravo as Gabriel
Lucas Bravo plays Gabriel, a French chef whose longterm relationship with Camille blew up in the Season 3 finale after she pointed out his feelings for Emily once and for all. Despite the blowup, Gabriel is the father of Camille’s unborn child, and will have to balance the remnants of their relationship with his feelings for Emily. He is also striving for a Michelin star for his new restaurant.
Bravo can be seen in “Ticket to Paradise,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “Smart Ass.”
Camille Razat as Camille
Camille Razat plays Camille, Emily’s close friend and Gabriel’s longterm girlfriend. She had an affair with an artist named Sofia last season, and by the time it came to say “I do” to Gabriel at their wedding, she called out Gabriel’s love for Emily and ended their relationship, despite being pregnant with Gabriel’s baby.
Razat can be seen in “The 15:17 to Paris,” “Mastemah” and “Disparue.”
Ashley Park as Mindy
Ashley Park stars as Mindy, Emily’s best friend who helps her navigate the messy love triangle (square?) she’s got herself into. Mindy has previously been in a love triangle herself, between her childhood friend, Nicolas, and her fellow band member, Benoit. She chose to date Nicolas, and Season 4 sees Mindy preparing to head to Eurovision with her band.
Park has starred in “Joy Ride,” the “Mean Girls” remake, “Only Murders in the Building” and “Girls5eva.”
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie Grateau, Emily’s hard-to-please boss who now owns her own marketing agency, Agence Grateau. She has a complicated arrangement with her husband, Laurent G, though the pair have been seeing much more of each other.
Leroy-Beaulieu has been featured in “Call My Agent!” “Two Brothers” and “The Crown.”
Lucien Laviscount as Alfie
Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie, Emily’s boyfriend who was deeply hurt when he discovered Emily has been keeping her feelings for and history with Gabriel a secret.
Laviscount has appeared in “The Bye Bye Man,” “Snatch” and “Last Sentinel.”
Samuel Arnold as Julien
Samuel Arnold plays Julien, a colleague at Agence Grateau who is frequently overshadowed by Emily.
Arnold has been featured in “Pandemica,” “Platane” and “National Theatre Live: Antony & Cleopatra.”
Bruno Gouery as Luc
Bruno Gouery plays Luc, another one of Emily’s colleagues. He has a romantic relationship with a woman named Marianne, who works with the company behind granting Michelin stars.
Gouery was featured in “The White Lotus” Season 2 on HBO, as well as French films “Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia” and “Coup de Chance.”
William Abadie as Antoine Lamber
William Abadie plays Antoine Lamber, the owner of fragrance company Maison Lavaux, which works with Agence Grateau, and previously Savior. He and Sylvie had an affair.
Abadie can be seen in “Homeland” and “And Just Like That…” and has appeared briefly in “Sex and the City” and “Gossip Girl.”
Arnaud Binard as Laurent
Arnaud Binard plays Laurent, Sylvie’s husband, who has recently grown closer to her despite their typical arrangement. He owns a club in Saint Tropez.
You might recognize Binard from “Murders in Valenciennes,” “Times Have Been Better” or “Banking District.”
Melia Kreiling as Sofia
Melia Kreiling plays Sofia, a Greek artist who showcased her art at Camille’s gallery and ended up having a passionate affair with Camille. Emily discovered the secret they were keeping, but did not reveal it to Gabriel.
Kreiling has appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Borgias” and “Tyrant.”
Jin Xuan Mao as Etienne and Kevin Dias as Benoit
Jin Xuan Mao plays Etienne and Kevin Dias plays Benoit, who are both a part of Mindy’s band that’s preparing to Eurovision. Mindy has a romantic history with Benoit, though things between them have been strictly professional as she started dating Nicolas.
You might have seen Jin Xuan Mao in “The Successor” or “The Salt of Tears.” Dias can be seen in “Amélie,” “Un été de canicule” and “Podia Ter Esperado por Agosto.”
Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon
Paul Forman plays Nicolas De Leon, Mindy’s current boyfriend and the executor of his family’s company, JVMA, run by his father, Louis De Leon. He was introduced in Season 3 when he and Emily met at a work event, and later on, reconnects with Mindy after the pair met in boarding school.
Forman has been featured in “Riches,” “Frank of Ireland” and “The Spanish Princess.”
