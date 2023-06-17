Ahead of “Emily in Paris” Season 4, Lily Collins has revealed that the next installment of the Netflix series takes our heroine to a new European locale: Rome.

“We are getting ready for Season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’ and are so excited to see what’s next for Emily,” Lily Collins said in a video played at Netflix’s Tudum Global fan event on Saturday. “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

While it’s unclear who — if anyone — will join Emily on her trip to Rome, a getaway might be just what Emily needs after a tumultuous end to Season 3, which saw Camille calling off her wedding to Gabriel, pointing to his love for Emily that will always come between their relationship. The revelation immediately leaves Alfie and Camille’s relationship with both Gabriel and Emily in the worst place it’s been yet.

“It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season and surprise, it does not end there,” Collins said, teasing that Emily and Gabriel will have to figure out if they want to begin a relationship following the disastrous event, especially with the knowledge that Camille is pregnant.

“So much happened that we just need answers to: Is Alfie still heartbroken, will Gabriel get his Michelin star, will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision and what about Camille? Will Sylvie’s rekindled love last? And, the question on all of our minds, will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?” Collins continued. “I wish I could tell you more, but you’ll just have to wait to find out.”

Collins also teased that Season 4 will bring “more fun, more fashion and, of course, more drama,” saying “Emily is gonna have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs.”

Netflix has not revealed an “Emily in Paris” Season 4 release date just yet.