“Emily in Paris” Season 4 will be split into two parts, Netflix announced Friday.

The new installment of the Lily Collins-led series will debut in two five-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on August 15 while Part 2 is set to launch on September 12.

In a video announcing the premiere date for the new season, Collins described the new season as “vulnerable” and “adventurous” while Camille Razat (Camille) chose “messy” to portray the fallout of Camille and Gabriel’s interrupted wedding. Likewise, Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) noted Season 4 will be “heartbreaking” and “chaotic,” likely nodding to his character’s fractured relationship with Emily following his realization of Emily and Gabriel’s lasting connection and feelings for one another, while Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau) summed up the season with one word: “revenge.”

For Ashley Park’s three words, the actress joked the season is “not finished yet.”

The official logline for Season 4 is as follows: “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Collins previously teased that Emily’s life takes some “unexpected twists” in Season 4 that bring her on a “Roman holiday,” revealing a new locale for the season. Bruno Gouery (Luc) leaned into the Italian twist when describing the new season, calling it “bellezza,” which means “beauty” in Italian.

Collins will return to star as Emily Cooper alongside returning cast members Leroy-Beaulieu, Park, Razat, Gouery, Laviscount, Lucas Bravo (Gabriel) Samuel Arnold (Julien) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert).

Creator Darren Star returns as writer and EP for Season 4 alongside EPs Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown and Robin Schiff and co-executive producers Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss, Joe Murphy. The series, which hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media, is also produced by Collins, Ryan McCormick, Raphaël Benoliel and Jake Fuller.