Although Emily Cooper has made it her missions to take selfies in every corner of Paris in “Emily in Paris,” star Lily Collins doesn’t have as many Parisian recommendations as you would think.

“I don’t have as much free time as I wish that I had to explore,” Collins told The New York Times in a recent interview. “I’m constantly discovering new places and asking for people’s lists because I like the non-tourist spots.”

Despite already filming three seasons in Paris — with the Season 3 finale making a splash in a drama-filled finale — Collins says she still gets excited about shooting in the historic city when she sees the classic Parisian landmarks.

“Whenever I’m in the city and I look up and I see the Eiffel Tower, it doesn’t matter how many times I’ve seen it, I still get giddy,” she said. “It’s such a feat.”

Though Collins considers herself a Parisian newbie, she finds comfort in using coffee shops as her North Star. “I look for coffee shops everywhere I go,” the actress said, adding that “in a foreign city, they can provide a sense of home and a sense of comfort.”

The “Love, Rosie” star also identified Monocle magazine as her trusted guide while she’s traveling, noting that their recommendations for art and fashion stay true “places where residents go and that celebrate local artisans.”

“When we’re traveling, we sometimes schedule our trips around things we read about in Monocle magazine,” she said. “It also can help dictate where we go next. If there’s a place that is so cool and has all these amazing places to visit that we didn’t know about, maybe that’s the next destination.”

“Emily in Paris” Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.