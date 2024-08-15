‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule: When Does Part 2 Come Out?

“Emily in Paris” is finally back after a year and a half, and Emily’s life is about to get even more chaotic.

Season 4 picks up following the dramatic Season 3 finale, which saw Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) wedding go sideways when Camille called out Gabriel’s feelings for Emily (Lily Collins) in front of the wedding attendees, which included Emily’s boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). And, if things weren’t dramatic enough, Camille is pregnant with Gabriel’s baby.

In addition to watching Emily navigate the fallout of the disastrous wedding, Season 4 will see Mindy (Ashley Park) and her band preparing to head to Eurovision, while Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) confronts her past.

Keep reading to get the details on when Season 4 debuts, and in how many parts.

When does “Emily in Paris” Season 4 premiere?

The new season debuts Thursday, Aug. 15 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Netflix.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Emily in Paris” Season 4 will launch in two parts, with the first five episodes debuting Thursday, Aug. 15.

When does Season 4, Part 2 come out?

Part 2, which consists of the final five episodes of the season, will launch on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Who’s in “Emily in Paris” Season 4?

Lily Collins returns in the titular role as Emily alongside Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Paul Forman, Kevin Dias and Arnaud Binard.

What is “Emily in Paris” Season 4 about?

The official logline for Season 4 is as follows: “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Watch the trailer for “Emily in Paris” Season 4: