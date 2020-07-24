Emmy Nomination Predictions 2020: All the Picks in 24 Top Categories (Photos)

For the first time in 42 years, the reigning drama
and comedy series
winners will not be in the running at this year's Emmys -- so here's who we think will be in line to take over from "Game of Thrones" and "Fleabag" as nominees in the top categories. You can also find more analysis on why we think these will be the nominees (and who could pull an upset) in drama
, comedy
, limited series/movies
, and variety/reality
programming.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (pictured); Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (pictured); Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (pictured)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”; Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Cynthia Erivo, “The Outsider”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld”; Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (pictured) ; Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”; Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (pictured); Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place” (pictured); Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”; Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”; Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (pictured); Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” (pictured); Louie Anderson, “Baskets”; Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Peter Gallagher, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”; Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”; Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”; Aaron Paul, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”; Paul Mescal, “Normal People” (pictured); Mark Ruffalo: “I Know This Much Is True”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”; Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” (pictured); Regina King, “Watchmen”; Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”; Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”; Darren Criss: “Hollywood”; Tim Blake Nelson, “Watchmen”; Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” (pictured); Jesse Plemons, “El Camino”; John Turturro, “The Plot Against America”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”; Rose Byrne, “Mrs. America” (pictured); Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”; Sarah Paulson, “Mrs. America”; Jean Smart, “Watchmen”
Outstanding Variety Sketch Show: “At Home With Amy Sedaris,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Drunk History” (pictured), “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Variety Special (Live): “Garth & Trisha Live!,” “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’,” “The Oscars,” “Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira” (pictured), “73rd Annual Tony Awards”
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”; “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (pictured); “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special”; “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”; “The Kennedy Center Honors”; “One World: Together at Home”
Outstanding Structured Reality Program: “Antiques Roadshow,” “Encore!,” “Queer Eye,” “Property Brothers: Forever Home" (pictured), “Shark Tank”
Outstanding Competition Program: “American Ninja Warrior,” “Nailed It,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Top Chef,” “The Voice” (pictured)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” (pictured); Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”; Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”; Jane Lynch, “Hollywood Game Night”; Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, “Making It”; RuRaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”