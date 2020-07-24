Emmy Nomination Predictions 2020: All the Picks in 24 Top Categories (Photos)

Last year’s champs, “Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag,” are out of the running — so here’s who we think will be vying to occupy those empty thrones

| July 24, 2020 @ 3:15 PM
Emmy nomination predictions 2020
For the first time in 42 years, the reigning drama and comedy series winners will not be in the running at this year's Emmys -- so here's who we think will be in line to take over from "Game of Thrones" and "Fleabag" as nominees in the top categories. You can also find more analysis on why we think these will be the nominees (and who could pull an upset) in drama, comedy, limited series/movies, and variety/reality programming.
Succession Season 2
HBO
Outstanding Drama Series: “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show,” “Ozark,” “Pose,” “Succession” (pictured), “Westworld” Also Read: Emmy Nomination Predictions, Drama: Who’ll Fight for That Empty Throne?
Ozark Jason Bateman
Netflix
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (pictured); Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
The Handmaid's Tale Elisabeth Moss
Hulu
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (pictured); Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” 
Westworld Season 3 Jeffrey Wright
HBO
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (pictured)
Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul
AMC
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”; Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Cynthia Erivo, “The Outsider”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld”; Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (pictured) ; Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Schitt's Creek Season Dan Levy
PopTV
Outstanding Comedy Series: “Better Things,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ramy,” “Schitt’s Creek” (pictured) Also Read: Emmy Nomination Predictions in Comedy: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘The Good Place’ Look for Happy Endings  
Mrs Maisel season 3 Rachel Brosnahan
Amazon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”; Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (pictured); Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
The Good Place finale
NBC
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place” (pictured); Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Elizabeth Warren Kate McKinnon SNL
NBC
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”; Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”; Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (pictured); Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
Mahershala Ali in Ramy
Hulu
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” (pictured); Louie Anderson, “Baskets”; Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Peter Gallagher, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”; Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Watchmen
HBO
Outstanding Limited Series: “Hollywood,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Mrs. America,” “Unbelievable,” “Watchmen” (pictured) Also Read: Emmy Nomination Predictions in Limited Series & Movies: Superheroes and Feminists Battle for Votes
Bad Education Hugh Jackman Geraldine Viswanathan
HBO
Outstanding Television Movie: “American Son,” “Bad Education” (pictured), “The Clark Sisters,” “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” “Patsy & Loretta” Also Read: Emmy Nomination Predictions in Limited Series & Movies: Superheroes and Feminists Battle for Votes
Normal People
Hulu
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”; Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”; Aaron Paul, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”; Paul Mescal, “Normal People” (pictured); Mark Ruffalo: “I Know This Much Is True”
Netflix
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”; Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” (pictured); Regina King, “Watchmen”; Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”; Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Jim Parsons in Hollywood
Netflix
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”; Darren Criss: “Hollywood”; Tim Blake Nelson, “Watchmen”; Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” (pictured); Jesse Plemons, “El Camino”; John Turturro, “The Plot Against America”
Hulu
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”; Rose Byrne, “Mrs. America” (pictured); Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”; Sarah Paulson, “Mrs. America”; Jean Smart, “Watchmen”
Samantha Bee Beeing at Home Full Frontal Coronavirus
TBS
Outstanding Variety Talk Series: “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (pictured), “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Also Read: Emmy Nomination Predictions in Variety & Reality: Shrinking Categories, Stay-at-Home Hosts and No ‘Amazing Race’
Comedy Central
Outstanding Variety Sketch Show: “At Home With Amy Sedaris,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Drunk History” (pictured), “Saturday Night Live”
Jennifer Lopez Shakira Super Bowl LIV
Getty
Outstanding Variety Special (Live): “Garth & Trisha Live!,” “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’,” “The Oscars,” “Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira” (pictured), “73rd Annual Tony Awards” 
Hannah Gadsby Douglas
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”; “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (pictured); “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special”; “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”; “The Kennedy Center Honors”; “One World: Together at Home”
Property Brothers: Forever Home
HGTV
Outstanding Structured Reality Program: “Antiques Roadshow,” “Encore!,” “Queer Eye,” “Property Brothers: Forever Home" (pictured), “Shark Tank”  
Cheer
Netflix
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: “Born This Way,” “Cheer” (pictured), “Deadliest Catch,” “Life Below Zero,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” Also Read: Emmy Nomination Predictions in Variety & Reality: Shrinking Categories, Stay-at-Home Hosts and No ‘Amazing Race’
The Voice
NBC
Outstanding Competition Program: “American Ninja Warrior,” “Nailed It,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Top Chef,” “The Voice” (pictured)
Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
Netflix
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” (pictured); Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”; Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”; Jane Lynch, “Hollywood Game Night”; Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, “Making It”; RuRaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
