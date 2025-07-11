Emmy Nomination Predictions 2025: How Will They Find Room for All Those ‘White Lotus’ Actors?

Past winners like “Hacks” and “The Bear” will battle newcomers like “The Studio,” legends will be bypassed in favor of upstarts, and “The White Lotus” will try its best to hog the supporting actor and actress categories one more time.

That’s the outlook for the 77th Primetime Emmy Award nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday morning by Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song. With the number of entries in many categories slipping for the second year in a row, Television Academy rules dictate that the number of nominees will also drop, leading to pitched battles for the remaining slots and inevitable cries of “Snub!” when the nominations are revealed.

Our stab at prognostication suggests that “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Shrinking” and “The Studio” will all do well in the marquee comedy categories; “The Pitt,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus” will be among the most-nominated dramas; and that “Adolescence” will top “The Penguin,” “Dying for Sex” and “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” in limited series. But will we be right? Emmy voters may be creatures of habit, but they also throw surprises our way every year.

It’s important to note that in almost all categories, the number of nominees is determined by how many programs or people qualified. A category with more than 20 submissions gets an automatic five nominees, but that number goes up at intervals: 81 entries gets the category a sixth nominee, 161 delivers a seventh and 241 brings an eighth. (Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series get an automatic eight nominees regardless of how many shows qualify.)

Of the 20 categories covered in this story, 10 will presumably be the same size as last year, while two (supporting actor and actress in a comedy series) will be bigger and eight (lead actor and actress in drama and comedy, supporting actor and actress in limited series, talk series and scripted variety) will be smaller. But that presumes that there won’t be any ties, which can expand or contract categories and usually affect a handful of the 100-plus categories every year.

Last year, for example, the number of entries called for five nominees in the lead acting categories for comedy, but those categories ultimately had six nominees each.

Confused? The Emmys wouldn’t have it any other way. But with that in mind, here are our best guesses about what we’ll hear on Tuesday morning.

Comedy Categories

“The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Five of last year’s nominees in this category – “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and the 2024 winner, “Hacks” – are back in the running, and it’d be surprised if they don’t all make the cut again. (The final season of “Shadows” might be on the bubble, but the rest seem safe.) At least two of the remaining slots are likely to go to new comedies, with “The Studio” and “Nobody Wants This” having more heat than “Agatha All Along,” “The Four Seasons” and “Running Point.” But it also feels like it’s time for the second season of “Shrinking” to land the nomination that eluded its debut season two years ago.

Number of nominations: 8

Predicted nominees:

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Watch out for: “Agatha All Along,” “The Four Seasons,” “Poker Face”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Two years ago, this category had only five nominees, and Jeremy Allen White won for “The Bear” over Jason Segel for “Shrinking” and Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building,” among others. This year, it’s too early to predict a winner, but White, Segel and Short will likely take three of the five slots.

But can the formidable likes of 16-time nominee Steve Martin, 18-time nominee Ted Danson and 11-time nominee Steve Carell grab any of the leftover spots? Among the actors who stand in their way are Seth Rogen, a clear favorite for “The Studio,” Adam Brody for “Nobody Wants This” and Matt Berry for “What We Do in the Shadows,” which brought him a nomination last year. In other words, this is a very competitive category.

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Watch out for: Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart has won for the first three seasons of “Hacks.” Quinta Brunson has been nominated for the first three seasons of “Abbott Elementary,” and won in 2023 when she didn’t have to go up against Smart. Ayo Edebiri won for the first season of “The Bear” in the supporting-actress category and was nominated for the second season in lead.

Those three feel like locks, with contenders for the last two slots including past nominees Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Tina Fey (“The Four Seasons”), Uzo Aduba (“The Residence”) and Kathryn Hahn (“Agatha All Along”) and the remarkably un-nominated Kristen Bell, who’s apt to find that “Nobody Wants This” will bring her a plaudit that eluded her on “Veronica Mars,” “Gossip Girl” and “The Good Place.”

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, ”The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Watch out for: Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

The supporting comedy and drama categories have enough entries to warrant seven nominees, making them this year’s biggest acting categories. For comedy actor, that means there will be room for past nominees Ebon Moss-Bachrach for “The Bear,” Paul W. Downs for “Hacks,” Tyler James Williams for “Abbott Elementary” and Bowen Yang for “Saturday Night Live,” but also for Ike Barinholtz for “The Studio” and the certified legend Harrison Ford, who seems to be having a lot of fun being a hot new comedy actor in “Shrinking.” The final spot could go to Colman Domingo for “The Four Seasons,” but it may be likelier to be filled by one of Ford’s co-stars, either Michael Urie or Brett Goldstein, who might have gotten a little boost when “Ted Lasso” announced its return.

Number of nominations: 7

Predicted nominees:

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Watch out for: Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Matty Matheson, “The Bear”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sorry, Meryl, there’s no room for you. Could it be true that a category with seven nominees wouldn’t find a spot for Meryl Freakin’ Streep? Well, maybe. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Liza Colon-Zayas (“The Bear”), Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”) and the unstoppable “Studio” double shot of Catherine O’Hara and Kathryn Hahn all feel inevitable, which leaves two slots.

Those two could easily go to Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James from “Abbott Elementary,” both of whom have been nominated for every season of their show. If that happens, Streep could miss out on another nom for “Only Murders in the Building,” and others who are left out could include Chase Sui Wonders (“The Studio”), Megan Stalter (“Hacks”) and the late Linda Lavin (“Mid-Century Modern”).

Number of nominations: 7

Predicted nominees:

Liza Colon-Zayas, ”The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, ”The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Watch out for: Linda Lavin, “Mid-Century Modern”; Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”; Chase Sui Wonders, “The Studio”

Drama Categories

Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball and Noah Wyle in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page/Max)

Outstanding Drama Series

In contrast with the comedy category, where most of last year’s nominees are once again in the running, the main drama category is almost entirely bereft of 2024 nominees. “Slow Horses” is the only one of last year’s contenders to be eligible, which could be good news for new shows like “Landman,” “Paradise,” “Your Friends & Neighbors” and especially “The Pitt,” the one freshman series that seems guaranteed to receive a nomination.

The real competition in this category will come from past nominees that weren’t eligible last year but are now back in contention: “Andor,” “The Last of Us,” “Severance,” “The White Lotus,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” …

“The Pitt,” “Severance,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” feel like the category leaders, with “Slow Horses,” “Andor” and “The Diplomat” likely nominees as well. That leaves one open spot that could go to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a past winner that has often shown surprising strength with voters; “Landman,” Taylor Sheridan’s best shot at finally landing a series nomination; “Squid Game,” a big winner in its first season in 2022; or “Paradise,” the cautionary and timely series from “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman. With the Emmys embracing international work in recent years, we’ll go with “Squid Game.”



Number of nominations: 8

Predicted nominees:

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

“The White Lotus”

Watch out for: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Landman,” “Paradise”



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle (“The Pitt”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”) are locks in this category – and in a year with only 77 eligible entries, that leaves room for only two more nominees. (If there had been four more entries, the category size would have been bumped up to six.) Pedro Pascal was killed in the second episode of “The Last of Us,” but he returned in flashbacks and had enough of a presence to probably earn a nomination, just as Brian Cox was nominated in this category for the season of “Succession” in which he died in Episode 3.

But who else? It could be Sterling K. Brown for “Paradise,” Diego Luna for “Andor,” Billy Bob Thornton for “Landman,” Eddie Redmayne for “The Day of the Jackal,” Jon Hamm for “Your Friends & Neighbors” or Lee Jung-jae for “Squid Game,” the show that gave him a win in this category three years ago. We’ll go with Brown, who already has 10 Emmy noms for six different shows. But is that unfair to Hamm, who has 18 previous noms for six shows?

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Watch out for: Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”; Diego Luna, “Andor”; Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Is it 2023? That year, the nominees in this category included Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets,” Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Bella Ramsey for “The Last of Us,” Keri Russell for “The Diplomat” and Sharon Horgan for “Bad Sisters,” all of whom are eligible again this year. (They all lost to “Succession” star Sarah Snook, who is not eligible.)

Moss and Russell are likely to be nominated again this year, as is Ramsey for carrying the Pedro Pascal-less “The Last of Us.” But Lynskey is on the bubble, because the category has to make room for Britt Lower from “Severance” and Kathy Bates from “Matlock.” Other strong contenders include Kaitlin Olson from “High Potential,” Nicola Coughlan from “Bridgerton” and Keira Knightley from “Black Doves” – but room for them is scarce because barring ties, this category will only have five nominees for the first time since 2008.

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Watch out for: Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Kaitlin Olson, “High Potential”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

There’s one big question looming over the supporting drama categories: How much “White Lotus” can two categories hold? The show’s first two seasons dominated the categories, earning eight nominations in 2022 (when it was classified as a limited series) and nine in 2023 (when it moved to drama). Can the show grab more than half the categories’ total nominations again? With 20 different actors from the show submitted for consideration, and more than a dozen of them with a real chance of being nominated, some serious category-hogging is quite possible. (Then again, “Severance,” “The Last of Us” and “The Pitt” could grab multiple nominations as well.)

In the supporting actor category, the “White Lotus” contenders begin with Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Sam Rockwell, all of whom are pretty much guaranteed to be nominated. Castmate Patrick Schwarzenegger might well join them, with Sam Nivola a longer shot. A pair of actors from “Severance,” John Turturro and Tramell Tillman, are likely to join them, while Zach Cherry and even Christopher Walken have the chance to up the count for “Severance.” Outside of those top two shows, “Slow Horses” is in the mix with Jack Lowden (aiming for his second consecutive nomination) and Jonathan Pryce, while Patrick Ball could add one for “The Pitt.” And don’t rule out Bradley Whitford for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Number of nominations: 7

Predicted nominees:

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Patrick Schwarzenegger, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Watch out for: Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”; Christopher Walken, “Severance”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

This is the category where “The White Lotus” has totally dominated in the past, taking five of the seven nominations for Season 1 and five of the eight for Season 2. They have a sextet of actresses who could well land nominations in Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan and Natasha Rothwell, with Sarah Catherine Hook having an outside chance as well – but given this year’s competition, it’s likelier that Coon, Posey and Wood will be their show’s representatives in the category.

They’ll probably be joined by Katherine LaNasa and Taylor Dearden from “The Pitt,” Allison Janney from “The Diplomat” and Patricia Arquette from “Severance,” though upsets are possible from Isabela Merced from “The Last of Us” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” co-star Ann Dowd, who is so formidable that she’s getting her own spinoff.

Number of nominations: 7

Predicted nominees:

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Watch out for: Leslie Bibb, “The White Lotus”; Isabela Merced, “The Last of Us”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Limited Series and TV Movie Categories

Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in “Adolescence” (Credit: Ben Blackall/Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Last year, we bemoaned the fact that the limited series category didn’t get the same dispensation as the top comedy and drama categories, which are guaranteed eight nominees regardless of the number of entries. This year, it doesn’t feel quite so urgent to expand the category beyond the five slots its 33 entries calls for, because the field seems a little thinner than it has in many recent years.

That said, the top contenders are a mix of limited series that have been around since last year and ones that have dropped in the last three months of the eligibility period. The first group includes “The Penguin,” which has won lots of previous awards and looked like the frontrunner until recently; “Presumed Innocent,” the most high-profile David E. Kelley project since the Emmy juggernaut “Big Little Lies”; “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” from Ryan Murphy, a reliable Emmy magnet; “Disclaimer,” a thorny prestige drama from director Alfonso Cuaron; and “Say Nothing,” a period drama about the Troubles in Northern Ireland that flew under the radar until picking up some momentum in recent months.

The late-breaking series are headed by Stephen Graham and Paul Thorn’s “Adolescence,” which became Netflix’s 2025 version of last year’s “Bad Reindeer”; “Dying for Sex,” which won raves for actresses Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate; and “Black Mirror,” the British anthology series that used to win lots of Emmys when the Television Academy allowed it to submit individual episodes as TV movies.

‘Adolescence,” “The Penguin,” “Monsters” and “Dying for Sex” are the likeliest nominees, with “Black Mirror,” “Disclaimer,” “Presumed Innocent” and “Say Nothing” grappling for the last slot.

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Watch out for: “Disclaimer,” “Presumed Innocent,” “Say Nothing”

Outstanding Television Movie

One of the oddest Emmy categories features a wide range of films with little in common: “Rebel Ridge,” an action thriller by indie director Jeremy Saulnier, is going up against the Peabody-winning Disney movie “Out of My Mind,” the fourth installment in the “Bridget Jones” series (albeit the first not to premiere theatrically) and “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong’s made-in-a-hurry black comedy “Mountainhead,” among others.

Those four films seem to have the best shot at nominations, while the fifth slot is a total tossup from a field that also includes sci-fi (“The Gorge,” “Star Trek: Section 31”), heartwarming tales with lots of food (“Nonnas,” “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”), dramas about personal discovery (“Am I OK?,” “The Life List”), a Paul Feig sequel with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively (“Another Simple Favor”), an action flick starring Viola Davis as a kick-ass president (“G20”) and a 2024 John Woo drama about a professional assassin that shares a title with the 2023 David Fincher drama about a professional assassin (“The Killer”).

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

“Out of My Mind”

“Rebel Ridge”

Watch out for: “Am I OK?,” “Another Simple Favor,” “The Gorge”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell has already won Critics Choice, Golden Globe and SAG Awards for “The Penguin,” but he has a formidable rival in “Adolescence” co-creator and star Stephen Graham. Cooper Koch, who plays Erik Menendez in “Monsters,” is one of the year’s two breakout TV stars with Cooper in their name, while Paul Giamatti wins points for bringing unexpected humanity to the darkness of “Black Mirror.” But you can’t discount Kevin Kline, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Gyllenhaal or Nicholas Alexander Chavez for their work in “Disclaimer,” “Dope Thief,” “Presumed Innocent” or “Monsters,” respectively.

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Watch out for: Nicholas Alexander Chavez, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”; Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cristin Milioti (“The Penguin”) and Michelle Williams (“Dying for Sex”) are the top contenders here, but this is also the category where “Disclaimer” is likeliest to be recognized with votes for the iconic Cate Blanchett. And there’s a pretty good chance that Blanchett will be joined by fellow Oscar winner Renee Zellweger, who could add an Emmy nomination for playing Bridget Jones to the Oscar nod she got for the role 24 years ago.

Kaitlyn Dever is also in the running for “Apple Cider Vinegar,” as are Ellen Pompeo for “Good American Family” and Amanda Seyfried for “Long Bright River.” But the Irish series “Say Nothing” feels as if it gained just a little late momentum, which could work to the benefit of Lola Petticrew.

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Lola Pettigrew, “Say Nothing”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Renee Zellweger, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

Watch out for: Kaitlyn Dever, “Apple Cider Vinegar”; Ellen Pompeo, “Good American Family”; Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Here’s the year’s other breakout star with Cooper in his name: Owen Cooper, a British teenager who’d never acted professionally before his wrenching debut in “Adolescence.” He’s a lock for a nomination, as is Javier Bardem as the doomed Menendez patriarch in “Monsters.” Both of them could be joined by castmates, Ashley Walters from “Adolescence” and Nathan Lane from “Monsters,” though Walters might have the better shot. Beyond that, we expect Rob Delaney (“Dying for Sex”), Rhenzy Feliz (“The Penguin”) and Peter Sarsgaard (“Presumed Innocent”) to land nominations over Clancy Brown (“The Penguin”) and Wagner Moura (“Dope Thief”).

Number of nominations: 6

Predicted nominees:

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Rhenzy Feliz, “The Penguin”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Watch out for: Clancy Brown, “The Penguin”; Nathan Lane, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Wagner Moura, “Dope Thief”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Adolescence” should continue to assert its dominance here, with Erin Doherty as a child psychologist and Christine Tremarco as an anguished mother both in good shape. “The Penguin,” “Monsters” and “Dying for Sex” should also add to their totals with nominations for Deirdre O’Connell, Chloe Sevigny and Jenny Slate, respectively. The final spot could go to “Disclaimer” actresses Lesley Manville or Leila George (playing the younger version of Cate Blanchett’s character), or to Ruth Negga from “Presumed Innocent” – but voters have loved “Black Mirror” for years, and Emma Corrin has a standout episode.

Number of nominations: 6

Predicted nominees:

Emma Corrin, “Black Mirror”

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloe Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Watch out for: Leila George, “Disclaimer”; Lesley Manville, “Disclaimer”; Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Talk, Variety and Reality Categories

Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” (Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Outstanding Talk Series

The drop from 14 eligible shows last year to 13 this year dealt a serious blow to this category, because it reduced the number of nominees from four to three. And when you consider that “The Daily Show” (22 total nominations) and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (eight noms, plus another 10 for its predecessor “The Colbert Report”) are prohibitive favorites to be nominated, that only leaves one additional slot.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are responsible for some vital late-night humor these days and both have multiple previous nominations, but “Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney” has become a hit for Netflix and “Hot Ones” is one of the, um, hottest entries in the field in recent years. Unless “The Daily Show” or Colbert have lost their luster with voters, the math here is pretty much impossible.

Number of nominations: 3

Predicted nominees:

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Watch out for: “Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney,” “Hot Ones,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”



Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

This category only had six eligible entries this year: “After Midnight,” “Fantasmas,” “It’s Florida, Man.,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Studio C.” Emmy rules say that a category that small should be killed and its programs folded into a different category, but it has now existed for five years with only two or three nominees. Unless a tweak in voting somehow makes room for a third nominee, the two are all but guaranteed to be “Last Week Tonight” and “SNL.”



Number of nominations: 2

Predicted nominees:

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night”

Watch out for: “After Midnight” (but really, you don’t need to watch out for anything else here, unless the category expands)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Can a new competition program break into the Emmy category that goes back to the same shows more than any other? Season 1 of “Beast Games” might hope so, but there’s no unseating defending champion “The Traitors” and five-time winner “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” And the other contenders include “The Amazing Race” (21 nominations and 10 wins), “Survivor” (seven nominations, but only one in the last 18 years), “The Voice” (13 noms) and “Top Chef” (18 noms). Maybe the closest thing to a surprise will be when “Survivor” uses its momentum leading up to its own 50th season to edge past “The Voice.”

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Watch out for: “The Voice,” “Beast Games”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Alan Cumming is the reigning lord of the category – or the laird, given his Scottish roots and the castle from which he reigns over “The Traitors.” RuPaul is an eight-time winner who’s not going away. And Jeff Probst has one of the weirdest track records ever: He won in 2008-2011, taking the first four awards in the category’s existence, then didn’t get another nomination until his 12-year drought ended last year. All of them may well be joined but a couple more of the usual suspects.

Number of nominations: 5

Predicted nominees:

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”

“Shark Tank” hosts

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Watch out for: Phil Keoghan, “The Amazing Race”; “Queer Eye” hosts; Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing With the Stars”